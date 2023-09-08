How Joe Burrow's NFL Record Contract Extension Impacts QB Market

0 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The quarterback market operates independently from the rest of the NFL's financial ecosphere. While those in other position groups are usually trying to sign market-level deals, with a few exceptions that slightly reset their respective spots, the highest-paid quarterback is generally the one who signs last.

This year, the quarterback market has already been reset on four different occasions.



In April, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts became the first NFL player to reach $51 million in average annual salary. Ten days later, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson topped that number with a $52 million average. The Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert leapfrogged both at $52.5 million annually when he signed a contract extension in July. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow agreed to a new five-year, $275 million contract, with an average annual salary of $55 million.

Initially, 31 owners balked at the Browns' desperate ploy to trade for then sign Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. The number became the primary sticking point during a public spat between Jackson and the Ravens before a deal was eventually consummated. Interestingly, Burrow's overall guarantees sit at $219 million.

It's only a matter of time before the quarterback position's average annual salary escalates over $60 million and the Watson deal is left in the dust regarding guaranteed money.

As of now, nine of the top 10 highest-paid players in total contractual worth are quarterbacks. The San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sneaked into the 10 spot recently when he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension. There's no reason to believe the bubble is going to burst on the quarterback market.

Instead, those next in line are standing on escalators. Five have the potential to benefit the most over the next year.