Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Season-Opening Position-by-Position ReviewSeptember 9, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Season-Opening Position-by-Position Review
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season will divide the fantasy football world into undefeated squads and winless ones.
We're here to help get you on the right side of that split.
In addition to laying out our point-per-reception rankings at the four marquee positions, we're also identifying a sleeper at each spot.
Quarterbacks
1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. HOU)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ)
3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NE)
4. Joe Burrow, CIN (at CLE)
5. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. GB)
6. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. MIA)
7. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at IND)
8. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. LAR)
9. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at LAC)
10. Dak Prescott, DAL (at NYG)
Week 1 Sleeper: Derek Carr, NO (vs. TEN)
Carr can be forgettable in fantasy, but there are weeks when he'll look fantastic. There are reasons to believe this will be one of those them.
The Titans have one of the most generous pass defenses around. Last season, they gave up the most passing yards and were tied for the second-most passing touchdowns allowed. Add it all up, and they allowed the fourth-most points to fantasy quarterbacks, per Yahoo.
So, the matchup is a good one, and so is Carr's new supporting cast. Between Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson, Carr has no shortage of playmakers at his disposal. Plus, with Alvin Kamara suspended and Kendre Miller questionable with a hamstring injury, New Orleans could be more pass-heavy than normal.
Running Backs
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at PIT)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. MIA)
3. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. CAR)
4. Tony Pollard, DAL (at NYG)
5. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. DAL)
6. Derrick Henry, TEN (at NO)
7. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN)
8. Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN)
9. Aaron Jones, GB (at CHI)
10. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (at IND)
Week 1 Sleeper: Raheem Mostert, MIA (at LAC)
While this game could be full of aerial fireworks, both teams could try leaning on their running games at times. Beyond establishing offensive balance, it could also chew up clock, keeping the opposing offense off the field and buying some rest for the defense.
Whenever the Dolphins look to get their ground game going, they'll lean on Mostert. With Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, Mostert has no major competition for carries. Maybe Devon Achane pushes for playing time, but as a third-round rookie who missed some preseason time with injuries, he could be slowly worked into the mix.
Mostert, then, has a relatively clear path to good volume, and given the quality of this matchup, those touches could tun into monster numbers. Only six defenses allowed more fantasy points to running backs last season.
Wide Receivers
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. TB)
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at CLE)
3. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at LAC)
4. Davante Adams, LV (at DEN)
5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at NYG)
6. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ)
7. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. LAR)
8. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
9. A.J. Brown, PHI (at NE)
10. Chris Olave, NO (vs. TEN)
Week 1 Sleeper: Van Jefferson, LAR (at SEA)
A second-round pick in 2020, Jefferson made a big impression as a sophomore. During the Rams' march to Super Bowl LVI victory, he proved to be a big-play provider in this offense, catching 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.
He struggled staying healthy in 2022, so he couldn't build off of this mini-breakout, but his elevation could happen now. As long as he's healthy, he should be the preferred target of Matthew Stafford, since Cooper Kupp is sidelined by a hamstring issue that might send him to injured reserve.
The Seahawks are a tricky matchup, but Jefferson's opportunity is too great to ignore.
Tight Ends
1. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. HOU)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. TB)
3. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. DAL)
4. George Kittle, SF (at PIT)
5. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR)
6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NE)
7. Evan Engram, JAX (at IND)
8. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SEA)
9. David Njoku, CLE (vs. CIN)
10. Pat Frieirmuth, PIT (vs. SF)
Week 1 Sleeper: Jake Ferguson, DAL (at NYG)
The Cowboys moved on from Dalton Schultz this offseason, opening a void in this aerial attack. It seemed they intended to have their second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker fill it, but Ferguson, a 2022 fourth-rounder, won the job instead.
That could be a big deal. Over the past three seasons, Schultz racked up 282 targets, which yielded 198 receptions for 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. It's hard not to be impressed by those numbers, particularly if you're among the many fantasy managers without an elite option at tight end.
Choosing sleepers at this position feels like a bit like playing darts while blindfolded, but the potential involvement of Ferguson still intrigues. If he pops for solid-or-better numbers this week, he might be someone you hold onto for the foreseeable future.