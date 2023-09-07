Justin Jefferson Wants New Vikings Contract But Says It's 'All Up to Them' amid Talks

David Berding/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson doesn't seem too concerned about his ongoing extension talks with the Minnesota Vikings.

While the 24-year-old superstar wide receiver wouldn't mind to have the new deal prior to the team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jefferson is leaving that decision up to Minnesota.

"Of course I would want a contract to be done," Jefferson told reporters Thursday. "But at the end of the day, it is all up to them and what the ownership want to do with that."

With Jefferson being one of the elite talents in all of football, Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been adamant about intending to get the extension done, though he understands that some players may not like negotiating once the season gets going.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year hasn't given any preference as of yet, leaving it all up to Adofo-Mensah and the rest of the organization's front office.

Drafted No.22 overall in 2020 following a standout career at LSU, Jefferson has two seasons remaining on his rookie deal after having his fifth-year option picked up earlier in the offseason.

And due to the formula set out in the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, he is set to earn $19.743 million in 2024, a huge raise over the $2.39 million that he'll make this upcoming campaign.

Considering Jefferson's production over his first three seasons in the league, the Vikings have to be prepared to cough up a lot more than that to satisfy the wide out and avoid the nasty business of the franchise tag.

Jefferson has racked up at least 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns every season he's been in the NFL, including a sensational 2022 campaign in which he led the league with 1,809 yards to go along with eight scores.

He also led the NFL in receptions with 128 while being named a First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

With those outrageous numbers, Jefferson knows the big payday is just on the horizon. Until then, he's staying focused on what's in his control.

"I'm in a different situation," Jefferson said. "I've done something that no one has ever done in the history of the game. So my situation is a little bit different than everyone else's. Of course, I'm going into my fourth year, trying to talk about contract two years early. There's so many different parts that go in towards it. That's why I leave it up to my agent and just keep my mindset on the field."