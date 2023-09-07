Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says His Comfort in Offense Has Reached 'All-Time High'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dak Prescott, fresh off of throwing a career-and-NFL-worst 15 interceptions in the 2022 season, believes he's reached a new level of comfort in the Dallas Cowboys offense this summer as he adjusts to head coach Mike McCarthy serving as the play-caller.

"Our plan's in right now; just went out there and practiced it," he told reporters Thursday. "Obviously, we'll cross our T's and dot our I's and iron out the rest of it over these next couple of days, but my comfort level is at an all-time high."

Prescott remains something of an enigma. He's undoubtedly talented and was one of the best quarterbacks in football during the 2021 season, throwing for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 68.8 percent of his passes.

It seemed like the two-time Pro Bowler had ascended to elite status at the position.

But he's also missed 17 games to injury in the past three seasons, struggled last year with turnovers and continues to be poor come the playoffs (2-4 as a starter with 1,559 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 63.4 completion percentage).

Prescott isn't listening to the doubters, however.

"If I've ever given credit to people's opinions, I wouldn't have made it this far in my life, in this league," he said. "Everybody has an opinion. For me, it's about focusing on what I can do with this team, the guys and the men we have, and I can't control everyone's narrative, what they try to make something out to be."

"It's about turning the page and writing a new sentence," he added. "The pen is in our hands and we're ready to do that."

Whether the ink dries up in January, yet again, remains to be seen.