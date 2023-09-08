NHL Vibe Check: 2023-24 Season Preview Featuring the Bruins, Sabres and Taylor Swift

3 of 8

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

We're knocking out two birds with one stone here: My preseason Top 10, and their respective Taylor Swift eras. In no – and I stress, no – particular order:

Vegas Golden Knights: Midnights. This is a mature concept album about staying up all night and the relief of Karma. Not sure how more "Vegas Golden Knights" you can get.

Carolina Hurricanes: Fearless. "I don't know how it gets better than this" – I'm going to keep it real with the Carolina Hurricanes and anyone else in their Fearless era – it literally doesn't. Please make it count this year, you're in your prime.

Edmonton Oilers: Reputation. A lot of people probably think this would be the Leafs, and that's exactly where so many get the Reputation Era wrong. There will be no explanation, there will be no Will Arnett documentaries gone awry, and there will be no Justin Bieber. There will just be Reputation and Connor McDavid looking more exasperated by the second. He's so real for that. Reputation is about that realness.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Speak Now. This album is all about going for what you want, being embarrassing, pining, and above all else, it's about pretending not to care what people think about you.

New Jersey Devils: Red (Taylor's Version). The Devils of Yore are beginning again in a completely different, shockingly fun way. The Red album has confusing, devastating moments, but at its heart, it's all about regeneration and being young while having hope.

Seattle Kraken: Lover. This IS our place. WE make the rules! This album is heralded as a love album, but in reality, it's about the anxiety of finding new love you think could be "it," praying to God you don't lose it, and swearing off New York City.

Dallas Stars: Folklore. This album is about passing down stories and folk songs to a younger generation with the hopes that they'll take the lessons and be what you wish you could've been.

New York Rangers: 1989 (Taylor's Version). How could I not? The Taylor's version distinction is because it's a new era – there was so much pressure on the former successful Rangers teams. Swift's new 1989 artwork is the only album she's smiling on, as a symbol of letting go of that pressure. That's exactly how these new Rangers win.

LA Kings: Evermore. Like Swift herself, I'm not terribly invested in this album. But I know it's good, am not surprised when it finds success, and the diehards die HARD for it. This is exactly how I feel about the LA Kings lately.

Colorado Avalanche: Debut. Mark Hoppus was also just thinking how you don't have a song...