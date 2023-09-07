Jake Paul Says Nate Diaz 'Ducked' $10M MMA Fight Offer; Diaz Slams Paul in Tweet

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Nate Diaz is firing back at Jake Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer claimed that the former MMA star turned down a lucrative offer for a rematch of their August bout, which Paul won.

"Here's your MMA fight b---h your easy af we can box or fight MMA at @RealFightINC no problem f--k PFL and f--k u [expletive]," Diaz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In an interview with TMZ Sports about his next fight, Paul claimed that Diaz turned down an offer worth $10 million to fight him again.

Paul said, via Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting:

"We're at the drawing board right now. Nate Diaz ducked the $10 million offer, so he's not the badass that everyone said he was. I wanted to fight him in MMA and do something that no boxer has really ever done, which is, in the prime of their career, go over to MMA. MMA fighters have gone over to boxing, but I want to go over to MMA and Nate Diaz ducked the offer.

"... With those guys, I don't know if they have reason. I don't even know if they think. There wasn't a transparent reason. I think it was just something that he realized there's a lot of risk for him. If I beat him in MMA — which I just dog-walked him in the boxing ring, made it look easy, and if I beat him in MMA, I take his legendary status. So I don't know if he was like, maybe the risk of this isn't good enough for the $10 million."

Paul beat Diaz via unanimous decision on Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. It marked his seventh win in eight fights. His only loss came to Tommy Fury via split decision in February.

While it's unclear who Paul may fight next, a rematch between the Cleveland native and Diaz could be on tap for the future.