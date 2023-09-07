Packers' Jordan Love 'Impressed' Rival Execs as He Prepares to Take over for Rodgers

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Have the Green Bay Packers hit on another franchise quarterback in Jordan Love, following the Hall of Fame tenures of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers?

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, that is starting to feel like a real possibility:

"Rival executives have been impressed with quarterback Jordan Love this summer. He has a strong arm and has enough offensive talent around him to play well in his first season as the starter. There's bound to be some overall regression due to the team's cap situation, but the Packers might have nailed another quarterback transition."

Time will tell.

Love spent the last three seasons in Green Bay serving as Rodgers' backup after being a first-round pick in 2020, appearing in a total of 10 games but making just one start. He's thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in limited playing time, completing 60.2 percent of his passes and taking three sacks.

The Packers are going to go as far as Love can take them, and how he'll fare remains a major question mark. But there is undoubtedly optimism in Green Bay, a franchise that has gotten more than a little accustomed to elite quarterback play after 30 years of Favre and Rodgers.