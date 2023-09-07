NFL Rumors: Chris Jones Trade Not on Table for Chiefs amid Contract Talks, Rivals Say

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There are several possible outcomes in the holdout of Kansas City Chiefs' superstar Chris Jones, but one of them doesn't appear to be a trade.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday: "Teams I've talked to believe the Chiefs do not want to trade Jones, no matter how ugly this gets."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.