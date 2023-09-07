X

    NFL Rumors: Chris Jones Trade Not on Table for Chiefs amid Contract Talks, Rivals Say

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    There are several possible outcomes in the holdout of Kansas City Chiefs' superstar Chris Jones, but one of them doesn't appear to be a trade.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday: "Teams I've talked to believe the Chiefs do not want to trade Jones, no matter how ugly this gets."

