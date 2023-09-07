NFL

    Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars in Opening Games

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2023

      KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 26: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
      David Eulitt/Getty Images

      The 2023 NFL season starts now.

      With mostly healthy rosters at the disposal of fantasy football managers, a fully loaded schedule and no real games on the books to shed light on roles and workloads, lineup decisions might be as tough this weekend as they are all season.

      We're here to help simplify the process a bit by providing a few start-or-sit recommendations.

    Start: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (at Los Angeles Chargers)

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins drops back to pass in the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
      Logan Riely/Getty Images

      Before injury issues derailed his 2022 season, Tua Tagovailoa was busy establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy. He had five different games with at least 280 passing yards and multiple touchdowns.

      He should be in position to pick up right where he left off.

      This game has serious shootout potential. The Dolphins, who could be even more pass-happy than normal with injury issues at running back, might need Tagovailoa to score early and often to keep pace with Justin Herbert and the Chargers explosive offense. Tagovailoa, who has one of the top receiving tandems around him in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, could be a fantasy gold mine in this matchup.

    Sit: Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

      KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 26: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass before an NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      There were times in the past when Deshaun Watson was among the most prolific quarterbacks in fantasy. There could be times in the future when he again ranks among the elites.

      But two full seasons have passed since he was viewed in that regard. The six outings he played last season were entirely underwhelming. He completed just 58.2 percent of his passes and threw nearly as many touchdowns (seven) as interceptions (five).

      He might bounce back this season, but fantasy managers shouldn't just assume that's guaranteed. Especially not in this matchup, as the Bengals allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last season, per Yahoo.

    Start: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons (vs. Carolina Panthers)

      FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - AUGUST 05: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the football during Atlanta Falcons training camp on August 5, 2023 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, GA.(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The No. 8 pick in 2022, Drake London wasted little time making his presence felt in the fantasy world. He saw a robust 117 targets and turned them into 72 receptions for 866 yards and four scores.

      Those numbers helped establish his fantasy floor, but this season could be all about elevating his ceiling. This passing game should see a boost with Desmond Ridder as the full-time starter, and if it does, London will likely be the primary beneficiary of that.

      He also has a chance to get started right away, as he'll open with an inviting matchup against a Panthers defense that allowed the fourth-most points to fantasy receivers in 2022.

    Sit: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts runs during an NFL preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      Indy's offense is among the trickiest to project this season with rookie Anthony Richardson under center and Jonathan Taylor out of this backfield for at least the first four weeks.

      With all of that uncertainty, you should stay away from Colts players until we get more clarity on what this group can do. They could be extremely run-heavy, since that's by far the more NFL-ready part of Richardson's game, so there may not be many targets to go around for Michael Pittman Jr. or any of their other pass-catchers.

      He was already a feast-or-famine player last season, and his inconsistency might remain a constant with a raw rookie running this offense.

