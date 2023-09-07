Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars in Opening Games

1 of 4

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Before injury issues derailed his 2022 season, Tua Tagovailoa was busy establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy. He had five different games with at least 280 passing yards and multiple touchdowns.



He should be in position to pick up right where he left off.



This game has serious shootout potential. The Dolphins, who could be even more pass-happy than normal with injury issues at running back, might need Tagovailoa to score early and often to keep pace with Justin Herbert and the Chargers explosive offense. Tagovailoa, who has one of the top receiving tandems around him in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, could be a fantasy gold mine in this matchup.

