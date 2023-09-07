Josh Metellus, Vikings Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Worth Up to $13M

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have locked up a member of their secondary for the future.

Safety Josh Metellus and the Vikings agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $13 million, including $6 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Metellus, a sixth round pick of the Vikings in 2020, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He seemingly confirmed the news of his new deal with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter:

The 25-year-old primarily serves as a backup safety and plays most of his snaps on special teams. He made his first three career starts at safety last season and posted one interception, five pass breakups and 42 tackles in 17 games.

Metellus is expected to play a larger role on defense this season for the Vikings after general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seemingly said so after being asked about an "unsung hero" fans should keep an eye on during the 2023 season.

Adofo-Mensah said on Peter Schrager's podcast, via Lindsey Young of the team's website:

"He'll play some more this year, so I think you'll see the stuff that we've seen. He was a special teams stalwart last year, a team-captain type. You can feel when somebody's teammates really love them, really appreciate them and really want to follow them into battle, and he's one of those guys.

"He's everything that the Minnesota Vikings are about, and I think people are really going to appreciate that more this season."

Metellus still figures to play behind starting safeties Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum.

Minnesota opens the 2023 campaign on Sunday against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.