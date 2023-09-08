Fantasy Football Week 1: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions officially kicked off the 2023 fantasy football season. Now, we can look ahead to our first NFL Sunday with several sleeper targets in mind.

In the first week, let's dig deep for players available in at least 50 percent of full point-per-reception Yahoo and ESPN leagues, based on FantasyPros' consensus roster percentages.

For managers in standard leagues, don't feel left out. You can find value in our sleepers who may handle goal-line carries or see targets in the red zone.

Every week, we'll list eight sleeper picks for offensive positions with the player's DraftKings daily fantasy price and rostered percentage.

For Week 1, you'll see two names for the first time on our sleepers list. One is a rookie wide receiver who's the biggest long shot of the bunch. The Los Angeles Rams also shared some news that should encourage managers to pick up a pair of unheralded pass-catchers.