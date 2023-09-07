Fantasy Alert: Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Eyes 1,000 Rushing Yards, 500 Receiving Yards

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Jahmyr Gibbs has big plans for his rookie season.

When ESPN's Michelle Steele asked him if he thought he could reach 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards as a rookie—only San Francisco 49ers' halfback Christian McCaffrey achieved both last season—the Detroit Lions' running back was unequivocal in his belief.

"Most definitely," he said, "especially with this system."

The team's offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, has already hinted that Gibbs was going to have a major role in 2023.

"We might use Gibbs in some ways that people don't quite think we might," he told reporters Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are certainly going into Thursday night's season-opening matchup with the Lions prepared to deal with a heavy dose of the rookie running back.

"It's all eyeballs on No. 26 when he goes in the game," defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said during a press conference earlier this week. "That's one of the things we've been talking about, know where he is and if he's in the game because we certainly think with a guy that's that explosive they're going to try to find way to get him the ball."

Gibbs won't be alone in Detroit's backfield, with David Montgomery expected to see plenty of usage between the tackles and near the goal line. But the Lions not only used the No. 12 overall pick on Gibbs—a major investment in a running back at a time when the position has been devalued—but they also traded D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

In three seasons, Swift had a very solid 2,878 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns, catching 156 passes. He was a legitimate weapon for the team, but Gibbs is clearly seen as an upgrade.

He showed his versatility last season for Alabama, rushing for 926 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 44 catches for 444 yards and three scores. That level of production would have been worth 241 fantasy points, enough to rank 10th last season in ESPN PPR leagues.

And if he hits the 1,000-and-500 threshold, he'd be making a strong push for fantasy MVP honors.

Yes, the NFL is a different beast than college football, even in the SEC. And the presence of Montgomery—he's never rushed for fewer than 800 yards in a season—can't be ignored. But there is a lot of positive buzz building around Gibbs. Don't be shocked if he blows up this season.