Fantasy WRs to Target on Waiver Wire and Buy-Low Trades amid Cooper Kupp's Injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss his team's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with a hamstring injury, per head coach Sean McVay to reporters on Wednesday. McVay also didn't rule out the possibility of Kupp landing on injured reserve, which would keep him out for four games at minimum.

It's a devastating blow for the Rams and Kupp, who is one of the game's top offensive talents when healthy. He notably snagged 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021 en route to guiding the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

Until Kupp returns to the field, the Rams will have to re-adjust their plans, and the same goes for fantasy team owners who drafted Kupp.

Thankfully, there are some good options out there if you put Kupp on IR and open up a slot on your bench for wideout depth. Here's a look at three potential choices.

Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders: (Available in 48 percent of Yahoo Leagues)

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers to be their No. 2 wide receiver behind superstar Davante Adams, who should command a lot of attention as usual.

Meyers should have his opportunities to do work in the passing game, much like he did in New England. The fifth-year wideout amassed 83 receptions and 866 yards in 2021 and followed that up with a career-high six touchdown catches in 2022.

The fact that he'll play indoors for more than half the season helps. It's also possible that the Raiders, who haven't finished better than 20th in points per game allowed since 2006, struggle again on defense.

That could lead to Las Vegas throwing the ball more often in catch-up scenarios, and if that's the case, Meyers would see more work.

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (Available in 54 percent of Yahoo Leagues)

Simply put, Tyler Boyd is an option because he plays on one of the most explosive offenses in football, and Joe Burrow throws him the ball.

Yes, he's WR3 in Cincinnati behind stars Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but that hasn't stopped him from being productive.

Boyd managed a respectable 58 catches for 762 yards and five scores last year, one season after a 67/828/5 line in 2021.

He won't be an explosive threat every week, but Boyd is a solid bench option who should put up points and get his fair share of opportunities.

Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams (Available in 77 percent of Yahoo Leagues)

Van Jefferson is the Rams' No. 1 wide receiver now with Kupp sidelined. He's played three seasons and served as a full-time starter for the entirety of one of them (2021). In that season, Jefferson managed 50 catches for 802 yards and six scores.

That's an impressive result for a wideout that served as the de-facto third option behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods or Odell Beckham Jr.

But now Jefferson is at the top of the depth chart. He and tight end Tyler Higbee should lead the way in the pass game, and having quarterback Matt Stafford back healthy certainly helps too.