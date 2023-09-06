Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'Super Happy' for 49ers' Nick Bosa After Record $170M Contract

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons showed respect Wednesday to a fellow defensive superstar in San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa, who just landed a massive contract extension.

The Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins relayed Parsons' remarks.

The 49ers made Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history thanks to a five-year deal worth up to $170 million ($122.5 million guaranteed). It's a well-deserved contract for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who just amassed 18.5 sacks for the NFL's top-scoring defense.

Bosa's market-setting contract is a great sign for Parsons, who can potentially earn even more money by continuing his great play. The former Penn State star, who is entering his third NFL season, just finished as a runner-up to Bosa in the DPOY race. He's totaled 23.5 sacks, 56 quarterback hits, 149 tackles and six forced fumbles during his career.

Parsons earned All-Pro honors each season and also garnered Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021. The Dallas defense has also risen its level of play thanks in part to Parsons, finishing seventh in fewest points allowed per game in 2021 and fifth in 2022.

It's clear Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to keep him around based on his public comments this summer. At this point, it seems like a matter of when, how much and for how long regarding Parsons' next contract with Dallas.