Eagles' Jalen Hurts Shades Patriots, Teams Who Passed on Him in 2020 NFL Draft

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There have been rumors throughout the years that the New England Patriots perhaps had interest in Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts leading into the 2020 NFL draft, though they didn't pull the trigger on selecting him.

Ahead of the Week 1 matchup between the Birds and Pats, Hurts suspects quite a few teams have regrets about letting him slip to the 53rd overall pick:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.