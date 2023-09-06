Eagles' Jalen Hurts Shades Patriots, Teams Who Passed on Him in 2020 NFL Draft

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Shades Patriots, Teams Who Passed on Him in 2020 NFL DraftSeptember 6, 2023
There have been rumors throughout the years that the New England Patriots perhaps had interest in Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts leading into the 2020 NFL draft, though they didn't pull the trigger on selecting him.
Ahead of the Week 1 matchup between the Birds and Pats, Hurts suspects quite a few teams have regrets about letting him slip to the 53rd overall pick:
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
"It seems like there are a lot of people that would have taken me if I were there."<br><br>-- Jalen Hurts when asked about various reports over the years that the Patriots would have drafted him in the second round had the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> not chosen him.
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
"It seems there were a lot of teams that would have taken me if I was there"<br><br>-Jalen Hurts smiled on the possibility of the Patriots selecting him in the draft if the Eagles didn't pick him. Jerry Jones said he wanted to as well. They didn't. <a href="https://t.co/IBKmlkuxou">pic.twitter.com/IBKmlkuxou</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.