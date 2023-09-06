US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Wednesday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Robert Prange/Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka showcased why she has been the most consistent Grand Slam player in women's singles in 2023 with her quarterfinal win at the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

The No. 2 seed in the women's draw picked up her fifth consecutive straight-set victory on the New York hard court to secure her fourth Grand Slam semifinal berth of the season.

Sabalenka also extended her semifinal streak at the US Open to three years. She has never been past that stage at the season's final major.

Daniil Medvedev, the No. 3 men's seed, kept up his consistency in New York as well. He eliminated Andrey Rublev in straight sets to earn his fourth semifinal appearance in the last five US Opens.

Medvedev is expected to have the tougher semifinal match compared to Sabalenka. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who plays on Wednesday night, is expected to set up a blockbuster semifinal on Friday.

Sabalenka plays the winner of Wednesday night's match between American Madison Keys and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.