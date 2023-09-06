US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Wednesday's Winners and LosersSeptember 6, 2023
US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Wednesday's Winners and Losers
Aryna Sabalenka showcased why she has been the most consistent Grand Slam player in women's singles in 2023 with her quarterfinal win at the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.
The No. 2 seed in the women's draw picked up her fifth consecutive straight-set victory on the New York hard court to secure her fourth Grand Slam semifinal berth of the season.
Sabalenka also extended her semifinal streak at the US Open to three years. She has never been past that stage at the season's final major.
Daniil Medvedev, the No. 3 men's seed, kept up his consistency in New York as well. He eliminated Andrey Rublev in straight sets to earn his fourth semifinal appearance in the last five US Opens.
Medvedev is expected to have the tougher semifinal match compared to Sabalenka. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who plays on Wednesday night, is expected to set up a blockbuster semifinal on Friday.
Sabalenka plays the winner of Wednesday night's match between American Madison Keys and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Wednesday Results
Women's Quarterfinals
No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 23 Zheng Qinwen, 6-1, 6-4
Men's Quarterfinals
No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 8 Andrey Rublev, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka Qualifies for 4th Grand Slam Semifinal in 2023
Sabalenka kept her perfect record at the 2023 US Open in tact with her victory over No. 23 seed Zheng Qinwen.
The second-seeded woman won all 10 of the sets she played through five rounds in New York.
Sabalenka dominated the first set in which she lost a single game to Zheng. She pulled away when she needed to in the second set to cruise into the semifinals.
The 25-year-old became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to qualify for all four Grand Slam semifinals in a calendar year. She is the only active player to achieve that feat, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Although Sabalenka has had no problem reaching the semifinals, she has had difficulties moving into the championship match at Grand Slams.
She owns a 1-5 all-time record in Grand Slam semifinals. The only win led to her lone major title at the 2023 Australian Open.
Sabalenka will be favored to move that record to 2-5 against either Keys or Vondrousova.
Daniil Medvedev Returns to US Open Semifinal
Medvedev qualified for his fourth US Open semifinal in five years with a three-set triumph over Rublev.
The final score does not depict how hard the No. 3 seed worked to pick up the victory without losing a set.
Rublev saved a handful of match points on his serve in the final game before one last unforced error into the net eliminated him from the tournament.
Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, advanced to the final from two of his previous three trips to the semifinals in New York.
In fact, Medvedev has become a hard court ace, as he also finished as the runner-up at the 2021 and 2022 Australian Opens.
Another trip to the US Open final will be difficult to achieve if Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev on Wednesday night.
Alcaraz is the reigning US Open champion and dropped a single set in his four matches.