Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex Players

Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex PlayersSeptember 7, 2023
We're back, baby.
Another NFL season means another year of the fantasy football trade value chart, helping you ensure you don't get fleeced in your deals this season.
Sure, it may feel early to be shaking up the roster, but it's never a bad time to pounce on a good opportunity. Consider the trade chart a tool in your arsenal to give you the edge in all of your fantasy negotiations.
As always, the chart is made with PPR leagues in mind. Consider your own format and rules when making trades. Any player not listed below has a trade value of one. And of course, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Trade Value: 14
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 13
6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
7. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
9. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 12
11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
14. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
15. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Value: 11
16. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
18. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
19. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
Trade Value: 10
20. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
21. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
22. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trade Value: 9
23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
25. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
26. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
27. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Trade Value: 8
28. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
29. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
30. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 7
31. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
32. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
33. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
35. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
36. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
37. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
38. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
39. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Trade Value: 6
40. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
41. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
42. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
43. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
44. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
45. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
46. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
47. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 5
49. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
51. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
52. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
53. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
54. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
55. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 4
56. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
57. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
58. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears
59. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
60. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
61. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
62. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
63. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
64. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
65. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
66. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
67. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
69. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
70. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
71. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
72. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
73. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Trade Value: 3
74. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
75. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
76. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
77. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
78. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets
79. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
80. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
81. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
82. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
83. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
84. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 2
85. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
86. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
87. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns
88. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
89. Antonio Gibbs, RB, Washington Commanders
90. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
91. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
92. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
93. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
94. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
95. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
96. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys
97. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints
98. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
99. Rashaad Penny, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
100. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders
Analysis
Maybe you are in a hardcore league, where you and your friends travel to Vegas, set up a combine-style obstacle course to determine the draft order, rent out some swanky room to hold the draft and force the last-place finisher in your league to get a tattoo of Nathan Peterman on his back and film himself walking around a crowded park, shirtless, asking people if they like his ink.
Or maybe you are in a somewhat more casual league where people have varying work schedules, vacations planned throughout the summer, families to attend to, child obligations, etc. In those leagues, somebody inevitably has to auto draft despite the commissioner's best efforts and winds up with an incredibly unbalanced team.
Doesn't take those folks long to seek out trades, trying to add some sanity to their starting lineup. So which players might you be able to get at a good value from the auto-drafter in your league before the season even begins?
Jahmyr Gibbs is a great place to start.
He's deemed incredibly valuable on this chart but he isn't being drafted nearly that high (ADP of 34 in ESPN leagues). But there is plenty of reason to be excited about him, and he's quickly becoming the darling of the fantasy community before he's even played a down:
Peter Schrager @PSchrags
Jahmyr Gibbs is my pick for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. And speaking to folks in Detroit, I hesitate to even list him as a running back. From <a href="https://twitter.com/gmfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gmfb</a> earlier today:<a href="https://t.co/1qhs6bblj8">pic.twitter.com/1qhs6bblj8</a>
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"The Lions really do love Jahmyr Gibbs and it'll be interesting to see how they use him"<a href="https://twitter.com/TJLang70?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TJLang70</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/7v2H5in2LO">pic.twitter.com/7v2H5in2LO</a>
Gibbs is anticipating a big debut season.
"Most definitely," he told ESPN's Michelle Steele when asked if he believed he could hit the threshold of 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards hit only by Christian McCaffrey last season, "especially with this system."
The Kansas City Chiefs are certainly aware of the threat he poses heading into Thursday's matchup.
"It's all eyeballs on No. 26 when he goes in the game," defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo told reporters. "That's one of the things we've been talking about, know where he is and if he's in the game because we certainly think with a guy that's that explosive they're going to try to find way to get him the ball."
This may be the last chance you have at prying free Gibbs at a discounted rate. If he's available in a deal, consider it strongly.
Christian Watson, on the other hand, feels like a player being slightly over-drafted (ADP of 51) this year.
Yes, he was immense between Weeks 10-13, averaging 24.8 points in that time in PPR leagues. But in the other 10 games he played last season he averaged just 6.4 fantasy points per contest and missed three total games.
And now he goes from Aaron Rodgers to the unproven Jordan Love.
Yes, Watson is a breakout candidate given the big-play potential he flashed as a rookie. But he's also a player you might be able to dangle for a higher price than he ends up being worth.
You should always chase upside in fantasy. But you can also sell upside if you don't trust it coming to fruition. If Watson feels a bit over-hyped to you as well, don't be afraid to cut ties, especially if a wideout-desperate player in your league makes you a huge offer for him.