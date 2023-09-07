X

    Fantasy Football Week 1: Examining Trade Market for Top 100 Flex Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 24: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the start of the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    We're back, baby.

    Another NFL season means another year of the fantasy football trade value chart, helping you ensure you don't get fleeced in your deals this season.

    Sure, it may feel early to be shaking up the roster, but it's never a bad time to pounce on a good opportunity. Consider the trade chart a tool in your arsenal to give you the edge in all of your fantasy negotiations.

    As always, the chart is made with PPR leagues in mind. Consider your own format and rules when making trades. Any player not listed below has a trade value of one. And of course, may the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Value: 15

    1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    Trade Value: 14

    4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

    5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    Trade Value: 13

    6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    7. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    9. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

    10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    Trade Value: 12

    11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    14. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    15. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Trade Value: 11

    16. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

    17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    18. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    19. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

    Trade Value: 10

    20. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    21. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

    22. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    Trade Value: 9

    23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    25. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    26. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    27. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    Trade Value: 8

    28. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    29. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    30. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    Trade Value: 7

    31. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

    32. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    33. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

    34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    35. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

    36. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

    37. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    38. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    39. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    Trade Value: 6

    40. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

    41. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    42. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    43. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    44. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

    45. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    46. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

    47. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    48. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    Trade Value: 5

    49. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    50. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    51. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    52. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    53. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    54. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

    55. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    Trade Value: 4

    56. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    57. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    58. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

    59. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    60. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

    61. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    62. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    63. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

    64. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    65. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

    66. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    67. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    68. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    69. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    70. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

    71. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    72. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    73. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    Trade Value: 3

    74. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

    75. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    76. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

    77. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    78. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets

    79. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

    80. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

    81. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

    82. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

    83. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    84. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    Trade Value: 2

    85. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

    86. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    87. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

    88. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    89. Antonio Gibbs, RB, Washington Commanders

    90. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    91. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

    92. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

    93. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

    94. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    95. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    96. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    97. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

    98. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

    99. Rashaad Penny, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    100. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

    Analysis

    Maybe you are in a hardcore league, where you and your friends travel to Vegas, set up a combine-style obstacle course to determine the draft order, rent out some swanky room to hold the draft and force the last-place finisher in your league to get a tattoo of Nathan Peterman on his back and film himself walking around a crowded park, shirtless, asking people if they like his ink.

    Or maybe you are in a somewhat more casual league where people have varying work schedules, vacations planned throughout the summer, families to attend to, child obligations, etc. In those leagues, somebody inevitably has to auto draft despite the commissioner's best efforts and winds up with an incredibly unbalanced team.

    Doesn't take those folks long to seek out trades, trying to add some sanity to their starting lineup. So which players might you be able to get at a good value from the auto-drafter in your league before the season even begins?

    Jahmyr Gibbs is a great place to start.

    He's deemed incredibly valuable on this chart but he isn't being drafted nearly that high (ADP of 34 in ESPN leagues). But there is plenty of reason to be excited about him, and he's quickly becoming the darling of the fantasy community before he's even played a down:

    Gibbs is anticipating a big debut season.

    "Most definitely," he told ESPN's Michelle Steele when asked if he believed he could hit the threshold of 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards hit only by Christian McCaffrey last season, "especially with this system."

    The Kansas City Chiefs are certainly aware of the threat he poses heading into Thursday's matchup.

    "It's all eyeballs on No. 26 when he goes in the game," defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo told reporters. "That's one of the things we've been talking about, know where he is and if he's in the game because we certainly think with a guy that's that explosive they're going to try to find way to get him the ball."

    This may be the last chance you have at prying free Gibbs at a discounted rate. If he's available in a deal, consider it strongly.

    Christian Watson, on the other hand, feels like a player being slightly over-drafted (ADP of 51) this year.

    Yes, he was immense between Weeks 10-13, averaging 24.8 points in that time in PPR leagues. But in the other 10 games he played last season he averaged just 6.4 fantasy points per contest and missed three total games.

    And now he goes from Aaron Rodgers to the unproven Jordan Love.

    Yes, Watson is a breakout candidate given the big-play potential he flashed as a rookie. But he's also a player you might be able to dangle for a higher price than he ends up being worth.

    You should always chase upside in fantasy. But you can also sell upside if you don't trust it coming to fruition. If Watson feels a bit over-hyped to you as well, don't be afraid to cut ties, especially if a wideout-desperate player in your league makes you a huge offer for him.