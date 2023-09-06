X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Report: Cardinals Expected to Start QB Josh Dobbs over Clayton Tune vs. Commanders

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 6, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 26: Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly roll with Josh Dobbs as their starting quarterback against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who added that the team will evaluate its QB1 situation on a weekly basis.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Sources: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZCardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZCardinals</a> are expected have Josh Dobbs as their starting QB this week, with rookie Clayton Tune getting backup reps. They'll evaluate the situation each week, but this is how it begins. <a href="https://t.co/eXqXUFj7qv">pic.twitter.com/eXqXUFj7qv</a>

    Earlier Wednesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed that the team chose its Week 1 starter, but he kept that signal-caller's identity under wraps.

    Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss

    Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said the team knows who'll start at QB on Sunday against the Commanders.<br><br>But he won't reveal it publicly.<br><br>"I ain't telling you anything," Gannon said today. <a href="https://t.co/pMjwmcdmt7">pic.twitter.com/pMjwmcdmt7</a>

    Dobbs, who is entering his seventh NFL season, just landed in Arizona via trade with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24. He only threw 18 passes over the course of his first five seasons but finally got a chance to showcase himself in 2022 when he took over for an injured Ryan Tannehill on the Tennessee Titans.

    In two starts, Dobbs completed 40 of 68 passes (58.8 percent) for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 44 yards on eight carries.

    Dobbs beat out rookie Clayton Tune, a fifth-round pick out of Houston. The 24-year-old completed 67.4 percent of passes for 4,069 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 picks in 2022 alongside 544 rushing yards and five more scores.

    The Cardinals acquired Dobbs shortly after they released longtime veteran Colt McCoy, who served as Kyler Murray's backup each of the past two years. Murray is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last December.

    Report: Cardinals Expected to Start QB Josh Dobbs over Clayton Tune vs. Commanders
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Cardinals open their season Sunday against the Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.