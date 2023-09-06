Report: Cardinals Expected to Start QB Josh Dobbs over Clayton Tune vs. Commanders

David Berding/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly roll with Josh Dobbs as their starting quarterback against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who added that the team will evaluate its QB1 situation on a weekly basis.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed that the team chose its Week 1 starter, but he kept that signal-caller's identity under wraps.

Dobbs, who is entering his seventh NFL season, just landed in Arizona via trade with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24. He only threw 18 passes over the course of his first five seasons but finally got a chance to showcase himself in 2022 when he took over for an injured Ryan Tannehill on the Tennessee Titans.

In two starts, Dobbs completed 40 of 68 passes (58.8 percent) for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 44 yards on eight carries.

Dobbs beat out rookie Clayton Tune, a fifth-round pick out of Houston. The 24-year-old completed 67.4 percent of passes for 4,069 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 picks in 2022 alongside 544 rushing yards and five more scores.

The Cardinals acquired Dobbs shortly after they released longtime veteran Colt McCoy, who served as Kyler Murray's backup each of the past two years. Murray is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last December.

The Cardinals open their season Sunday against the Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.