    Luka Dončić, Dillon Brooks Ejected During Canada vs. Slovenia at 2023 FIBA World Cup

    Adam WellsSeptember 6, 2023

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 06: Luka Doncic #77 of Slovenia drives against Dillon Brooks #24 of Canada in the first quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game at Mall of Asia Arena on September 06, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
    Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

    Luka Dončić and Dillon Brooks are known for running hot at times on the court, so it's only fitting both players weren't around for the end of Tuesday's game between Slovenia and Canada in the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals.

    Dončić was ejected midway through the fourth quarter after receiving his second technical foul when he appeared to flop in an attempt to draw as he was being double-teamed.

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    Following his second technical foul, Luka Dončić has been ejected from the game. 😬<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fpg05QOaMO">pic.twitter.com/Fpg05QOaMO</a>

    Brooks was ejected in the fourth quarter when he received a disqualifying foul for taunting. He had a memorable start to the game that included an unsportsmanlike foul for elbowing Zoran Dragic.

    Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo

    Dillon Brooks in three minutes of the Canada vs. Slovenia game:<br><br>– booed by the local fans<br>– unsportsmanlike foul for elbowing Zoran Dragic<br>– blowing kisses to the Filipino crowd after a 3-pointer<br>– under Luka Doncic's skin from the tip-off

    Canada won the game 100-89, earning a spot in the semifinals against Serbia.

    Dončić got his first technical midway through the second quarter because he was upset the officials didn't call a foul on Brooks when the Dallas Mavericks star missed a layup attempt on a drive to the basket.

    After the call, Dončić made the money sign using his index and thumb. He made the gesture a second time as he was leaving the court following his ejection.

    Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo

    Luka Doncic made a money sign gesture toward the VIP tribune where the FIBA executives were seated. <br><br>This gesture followed a highly emotional reaction from the crowd and the Slovenia team due to a foul call on RJ Barrett.

    It's not a surprise that Dončić and Brooks allowed their emotions to get the better of them during a game.

    Draymond Green (21) was the only player called for more technical fouls than Brooks (18) during the 2022-23 NBA season. Dončić was tied with Trae Young for third-most in the league at 17.

    Dončić has ranked in the top seven in technical fouls in each of the past four seasons. He did lead Slovenia with 26 points and five assists prior to being ejected.

    Brooks got the last laugh in the game with Canada's victory. He had another efficient scoring performance with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 28 minutes.

    This marks the first time Team Canada has advanced to the World Cup semifinals. Slovenia will take on Lithuania in the classification round on Thursday.