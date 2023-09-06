FIBA World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals: Qualified Teams, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

0 of 3

Dante Dennis Diosina Jr II/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The United States, Germany, Serbia and Canada are still in contention to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Three of the four nations have been to the semifinal stage of the World Cup before. Canada is making its first-ever final four appearance.

The two North American and European sides locked up qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics with their semifinal berths, so all they have to worry about now is winning the tournament. The top two finishers from Europe and North American automatically qualified for Paris.

The Americans opened as a double-digit favorite against Germany, but the European side could be a tougher opponent than the odds suggest.

Strong defensive play has been a staple for Germany and Serbia throughout the tournament, and that could produce two tight semifinals in the Philippines on Friday.