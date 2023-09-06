FIBA World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals: Qualified Teams, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

FIBA World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals: Qualified Teams, Schedule, Odds and PredictionsSeptember 6, 2023
The United States, Germany, Serbia and Canada are still in contention to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Three of the four nations have been to the semifinal stage of the World Cup before. Canada is making its first-ever final four appearance.
The two North American and European sides locked up qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics with their semifinal berths, so all they have to worry about now is winning the tournament. The top two finishers from Europe and North American automatically qualified for Paris.
The Americans opened as a double-digit favorite against Germany, but the European side could be a tougher opponent than the odds suggest.
Strong defensive play has been a staple for Germany and Serbia throughout the tournament, and that could produce two tight semifinals in the Philippines on Friday.
Semifinal Schedule
Friday, September 8
Serbia vs. Canada (4:45 a.m. ET, ESPN+)
United States (-10.5) vs. Germany (8:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN+)
Predictions against the spread in bold.
United States vs. Germany
The United States already produced a better finish than the disastrous 2019 World Cup.
Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves and Co. returned the United States to their normal position in the final four of the World Cup with a 37-point win over Italy on Tuesday.
Germany stands in the way of the Americans and the final. The European side will difficult to play against with Dennis Schroder running the show.
Germany is one win away from confirming its best-ever World Cup finish. Its current best mark is third place from 2002.
Schroder and Franz Wagner are Germany's biggest scoring threats, and that is actually good news for the Americans, who have plenty of guards and wings to defend on the roster.
The United States' biggest weakness is in the paint, but Germany does not have an overwhelming paint presence, like Lithuania had with Jonas Valanciunas.
As long as Edwards, Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton continue to play well on the perimeter, the Americans should be in good shape.
Germany's path to victory comes through a low-scoring contest. The Germans held Latvia to 79 points in Wednesday's quarterfinal and it contained Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the second round to 71 points.
Serbia vs. Canada
Canada already confirmed its best-ever World Cup finish by reaching the semifinals.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been Canada's top star in the tournament, while RJ Barrett and Dillon Brooks have played more important roles in the latter rounds.
Brooks and Barrett combined for 38 points in support of Gilgeous-Alexander's 31-point performance in the quarterfinal win over Slovenia.
Canada scored 95 or more points in four of its six World Cup games, but it was slowed a bit in the second round when it scored 65 points in a loss to Brazil and 88 points in a close win over Spain.
Serbia's defense held five of its six opponents under 80 points. South Sudan's 83 points is the most scored against Serbia in the tournament.
The European side must contain SGA, Barrett and Brooks to work its way into the championship game.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has two straight 20-point performances, will be Serbia's star on offense.
Brooks and Lu Dort, Canada's two strong defenders, will be tasked with limiting Bogdanovic's production, or they will at least force him into tough shots.
This game has the potential to be lower scoring contest of the two semifinals because of Canada's defensive aces and Serbia's track record throughout the competition.
