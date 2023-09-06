Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Reviewing All Positions Before Season Openers

Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Reviewing All Positions Before Season OpenersSeptember 6, 2023
While the dawn of a new NFL season technically gives everyone a clean set, it doesn't put everyone on equal footing.
We still know—or have a very strong hunch, at least—which teams have talent and which ones don't. That's why we're able to cobble together top-10 rankings at every position for the fantasy world before anyone takes their first snaps of the 2023 season.
There are always some unknowns that you can't predict (or project), but don't overthink things. Trust that what you think you know about these players will remain mostly the same this season, and you'll be in good shape to make your lineup decisions.
Along with the top-10 PPR rankings at each position, we'll also spotlight each group's No. 1-ranked player and elaborate on why they're sitting on the top rung.
Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DET)
2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. HOU)
3. Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ)
4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NE)
5. Joe Burrow, CIN (at CLE)
6. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. GB)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. MIA)
8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at IND)
9. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. LAR)
10. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at LAC)
While the NFL isn't exactly hurting for impact players at this position, Mahomes' status as the league's QB1 is set in stone. In fact, it isn't entirely clear whether his top pass-catcher, tight end Travis Kelce, will be available (more on that later), and still zero consideration was given to bumping Mahomes out of this spot.
Since becoming the full-time starter in 2018, he has always topped 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. He led the league in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) last season, and to say he has a good chance to do that again isn't going out on a limb—it's standing on the tree trunk.
Running Backs
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at PIT)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. MIA)
3. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. CAR)
4. Tony Pollard, DAL (at NYG)
5. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. DAL)
6. Derrick Henry, TEN (at NO)
7. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN)
8. Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN)
9. Aaron Jones, GB (at CHI)
10. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (at IND)
There might be a plethora of playmakers in the 49ers offense, but they'll still feed McCaffrey before anyone else eats. Once he settled into their starting lineup in Week 8, he wound up tallying 151 carries, 50 receptions and even one pass attempt (a 34-yard touchdown) over 10 games. He had 1,148 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns (not counting that completion) during that stretch.
He is, in other words, matchup-proof. If anything, Pittsburgh's pass rush might make San Francisco more reliant on McCaffrey than usual, both to establish the ground game and on check-downs when Brock Purdy needs to fire the ball off quickly.
Wide Receivers
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. TB)
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at CLE)
3. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at LAC)
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SEA)
5. Davante Adams, LV (at DEN)
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at KC)
7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at NYG)
8. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ)
9. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. LAR)
10. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
Considering how high he has climbed through three NFL seasons, the idea of Jefferson raising the bar seems impossible. How do you top what he did in 2022, when he paced the entire league with both 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards?
Well, the summer subtraction of Adam Thielen left a lot of targets behind (107 of them last season), and Minnesota's lack of a clear No. 2 receiver means it's possible the Vikings try leaning on Jefferson even harder.
He may not match his production for last season, but the fact that it can't be ruled out says everything you need to know about his brilliant fantasy outlook.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DET)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. HOU)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. TB)
4. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. DAL)
5. George Kittle, SF (at PIT)
6. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR)
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NE)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (at IND)
9. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SEA)
10. David Njoku, CLE (vs. CIN)
Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice, leaving his status for Thursday's opener in doubt. If he plays, though, he's the obvious choice to sit atop this position group, where he could run unopposed for the No. 1 ranking throughout this season.
He is the primary pass-catcher in this Patrick Mahomes-led offense, which is every bit as beneficial as it sounds. And Kelce isn't just absurdly good, he's also been remarkably durable—this current injury scare notwithstanding.
He has played at least 15 games in each of the past nine seasons, the last five of which he's finished with better than 130 targets, 90 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards. He has also averaged more than nine touchdowns per season over this stretch.
Defense/Special Teams
1. Baltimore Ravens (vs. HOU)
2. Washington Commanders (vs. ARI)
3. San Francisco 49ers (at PIT)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (at IND)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (at NE)
6. Dallas Cowboys (at NYG)
7. Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)
8. New Orleans Saints (vs. TEN)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. SF)
10. Minnesota Vikings (vs. TB)
When choosing a fantasy defense, you're ideally searching for talent and a positive matchup. Baltimore checks both boxes for the season opener.
The Ravens, who allowed the third-fewest points last season (18.5 per game), kick off against a Texans team with a rookie quarterback (C.J. Stroud) and limited playmakers around him. This game could get ugly in a hurry.
Kickers
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. HOU)
2. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. LAR)
3. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DET)
4. Jake Elliott, PHI (at NE)
5. Evan McPherson, CIN (at CLE)
6. Brandon McManus, JAX (at IND)
7. Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN)
8. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DAL)
9. Tyler Bass, BUF (a NYJ)
10. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. GB)
Projecting the kicker position is tricky—except when it comes to Tucker. You can almost always pencil him in for some of the best numbers at the position.
Last season, he was the league leader in field goals made (37) and attempted (43). The year prior, he connected on an NFL-best 94.6 percent of his kicks. In 2019, he was the high man in extra points made (57) and attempted (59).