Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Reviewing All Positions Before Season Openers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

While the dawn of a new NFL season technically gives everyone a clean set, it doesn't put everyone on equal footing.



We still know—or have a very strong hunch, at least—which teams have talent and which ones don't. That's why we're able to cobble together top-10 rankings at every position for the fantasy world before anyone takes their first snaps of the 2023 season.



There are always some unknowns that you can't predict (or project), but don't overthink things. Trust that what you think you know about these players will remain mostly the same this season, and you'll be in good shape to make your lineup decisions.



Along with the top-10 PPR rankings at each position, we'll also spotlight each group's No. 1-ranked player and elaborate on why they're sitting on the top rung.

