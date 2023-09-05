X

NFL

    Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Making Trey Lance Trade: 'I Don't Have to Talk to Anybody'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 5, 2023

    Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones responds to questions about the team's acquisition of quarterback Trey Lance during a news conference before a preseason NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    AP Photo/Sam Hodde

    Jerry Jones is the owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, and he doesn't have to answer to anyone when it comes to personnel decisions.

    That was the case with the team's recent trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Jones spoke about that in an interview with 105.3 The Fan (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

    "The way we're structured gets a lot of criticism. Unquestionably, it does. But it lets us do a trade like we did the other day on Lance, because I didn't have to fool around. I can make that trade in five minutes. And the reason I can is I have all the information, had it from when we drafted him, I had information right at my fingertips of what we thought of his play in the last couple of years. I knew what we thought of him. I didn't have to visit with anybody about what type of player he is. So I was able to make the call. ... I don't have to talk to anybody about that."

    Jones previously commented on the move, per The Athletic's Jon Machota, mentioning that he didn't speak with either head coach Mike McCarthy or quarterback Dak Prescott beforehand.

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    Jerry Jones on Trey Lance: "We view it as an opportunity that could pay dividends this year and will pay dividends (long term)." Jones said he did not talk to Dak Prescott or Mike McCarthy before making the trade yesterday

    Lance is currently the Cowboys' third-string quarterback behind Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

