Bills' Josh Allen, Gatorade Agree to Multiyear Endorsement Contract

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has landed an endorsement deal with Gatorade as part of his new multiyear contract with PepsiCo, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

The food, snack and beverage corporation features a host of brands on its roster, including Gatorade. With the move, Allen joins the Gatorade athlete roster, which includes teammate and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Other current or former star athletes already endorsing Gatorade include Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Paige Bueckers and Trevor Lawrence.

"Everyone knows Gatorade partners with the best athletes in the world, so joining this roster is a special milestone in my career," Allen said. "I'm excited to work with the team on and off the field and build upon the legacy of this iconic brand."

As part of his recently announced deal, Allen will star in a PepsiCo commercial that will begin airing on Sept. 10, the first Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Per Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, Allen's endorsement portfolio includes deals with Nike, New Era, Gillette, Gatorade, Frito Lay and Verizon.

The 27-year-old Allen is a two-time Pro Bowler who has led the Bills to the playoffs (and AFC East titles) each of the past three years. He has accounted for 129 touchdowns (108 passing, 21 rushing) during that span.