NFL 2023 Superlatives For the Offseason's Biggest Storylines Ahead of Week 1

This time, the anti-running-back movement peaked to such a level that some key veterans at that position held a Zoom call as somewhat of a summit regarding the lack of financial commitments associated with the role.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard expressed various degrees of frustration about their franchise tags, and 2022 touchdown king Austin Ekeler protested his pay ahead of a walk year with the Chargers.

Veterans Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Najee Harris also voiced their displeasure regarding pay for running backs.

Ultimately, though, nobody should be surprised. This has been a mighty trend for well over a decade as teams realize backs don't often back Super Bowl-level differences, usually can't be relied upon in the long term and are frequently found well outside of the first round of the draft on the cheap.

Le'Veon Bell peaked at around 24-25 years old. Ditto for Todd Gurley. Chris Johnson faded after his All-Pro age-24 campaign, and Maurice Jones-Drew pretty much disappeared beyond his age-26 season.

It's increasingly likely that Derrick Henry's best season came at age 26, while Dalvin Cook's top performance came at 25. Ezekiel Elliott tore up the league in his first three NFL seasons, signed a six-year, $90 million contract with more than $50 million guaranteed at the beginning of year four, and has since averaged just 4.2 yards per carry while earning just one Pro Bowl nod over a four-year span.

With those cautionary tales, don't expect backs to start getting paid big money again anytime soon.