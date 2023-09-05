Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford - Fantasy Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 7

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It's one of the things that makes boxing, well...boxing.

Looking at elite fighters in different weight classes and suggesting what might happen if all physical differences were negated and they simply matched skill for skill.

Those dream matches are the basis for an endless flow of pound-for-pound lists, but it's not too often that bouts can actually be made involving such mismatched principals.

But another thing that makes boxing, well...boxing, is that sometimes they can be.

It's not advanced past the he-said, he-said stages at this point, but there does seem to be at least a smidge of reality to the idea that longtime pay-per-view stalwart Canelo Alvarez and reigning pound-for-pound champ Terence Crawford could share a ring in the next year or so.

"It's possible, why not? It's possible," Alvarez told writer Manouk Akopyan. "If it makes sense, I'm down to do it. I don't care who is there, I'm always able to fight anybody."

It's not quite a signed contract, but the Mexican superstar's suggestion was all the B/R combat team needed to reconvene and apply its standard breakdown rubric—Boxing Ability, Punching Power, Defensive Ability, X-Factors—to the fantasy fight matchup.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought in the comments section of the app.