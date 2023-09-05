    Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford - Fantasy Head-to-Toe Breakdown

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
September 5, 2023

    Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford - Fantasy Head-to-Toe Breakdown

      NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Canelo Alvarez speaks to media during a press conference to preview their September 30 super middleweight undisputed championship fight against Jermell Charlo at Palladium Times Square on August 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
      Sarah Stier/Getty Images

      It's one of the things that makes boxing, well...boxing.

      Looking at elite fighters in different weight classes and suggesting what might happen if all physical differences were negated and they simply matched skill for skill.

      Those dream matches are the basis for an endless flow of pound-for-pound lists, but it's not too often that bouts can actually be made involving such mismatched principals.

      But another thing that makes boxing, well...boxing, is that sometimes they can be.

      It's not advanced past the he-said, he-said stages at this point, but there does seem to be at least a smidge of reality to the idea that longtime pay-per-view stalwart Canelo Alvarez and reigning pound-for-pound champ Terence Crawford could share a ring in the next year or so.

      "It's possible, why not? It's possible," Alvarez told writer Manouk Akopyan. "If it makes sense, I'm down to do it. I don't care who is there, I'm always able to fight anybody."

      It's not quite a signed contract, but the Mexican superstar's suggestion was all the B/R combat team needed to reconvene and apply its standard breakdown rubric—Boxing Ability, Punching Power, Defensive Ability, X-Factors—to the fantasy fight matchup.

    What You Need to Know

      OMAHA, NEBRASKA - DECEMBER 10: WBO champion Terence Crawford celebrates after knocking out David Avanesyan during their welterweight title fight at CHI Health Center on December 10, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
      Ed Zurga/Getty Images

      What: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

      What's at Stake: Oh, so many things.

      Competitive superiority. Pound-for-pound status. Interstellar domination.

      But seriously, if Alvarez and Crawford do get together while both are at or near the tops of their games, or at least while both are still holding recognized championships, it'd be the sort of high-end summit meeting whose images would be recalled for generations.

      Alvarez has been a recognizable star for a decade, he's been a champion in four weight classes, and he currently holds a four-pack of title belts at 168 pounds. Crawford, meanwhile, has been a champion in three classes, now holds every worthwhile belt at 147 pounds, and is recognized by most reputable sources as the world's top pound-for-pound fighter.

      And though they're 21 pounds apart on the weigh-in scales, they actually stand eye-to-eye at 5'8" and the Nebraskan would have a three-plus-inch reach advantage (74 inches to 70.5).

      In the eyes of Billy Lyell, an ex-world title challenger at 160 pounds, that matters.

      "He might be strong enough to have a chance against Canelo, especially since Canelo has lost a step," he told Bleacher Report. "I think it's a 50/50 chance because they are about the same height. Weight only matters to a large degree when a person is heavier and taller. I don't think weight plays nearly as big a role when they are the same height and reach."

    Canelo Alvarez's Tale of the Tape

      GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MAY 05: Canelo Alvarez poses during a ceremonial weigh-in on May 05, 2023 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Alvarez will face John Ryder for their undisputed super middleweight championship bout at Akron Stadium on May 06. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
      Hector Vivas/Getty Images

      Nickname: Canelo

      Record: 59-2-2, 39 KOs

      Height: 5'8"

      Weight: 166.75 pounds*

      Reach: 70.5"

      Age: 33

      Stance: Orthodox

      Rounds: 472

      All stats courtesy of BoxRec.

      *Official weight at last fight in May 2023.

    Terence Crawford's Tale of the Tape

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 28: Terence Crawford poses on the scale during the weigh-in for his title fight against Errol Spence Jr. at T-Mobile Arena on July 28, 2023. Spence Jr. and Crawford will fight for the undisputed world welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 29. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
      Al Bello/Getty Images

      Nickname: Bud

      Record: 40-0, 31 KOs

      Height: 5'8"

      Weight: 146.75 pounds*

      Reach: 74"

      Age: 35

      Stance: Southpaw

      Rounds: 233

      All stats courtesy of BoxRec.

      *Official weight at last fight in July 2023.

    Boxing Ability

      LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez lands a left jab to the head of Erislandy Lara during their junior middleweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 12, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez defeated Lara by split decision. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)
      Josh Hedges/Getty Images

      These guys haven't gotten where they've gotten for no reason.

      And though neither is a "boxer" in the Muhammad Ali or Ray Robinson sense, it'd be a mistake to suggest that "boxing ability" isn't a strength for both.

      Alvarez has been a pro since 2005 and he's won 59 fights with a variety of approaches that change depending on the style of the man standing in front of him.

      When faced with foes who flit around the ring he stalks with varying levels of aggression. And when dealing with those who choose to come toward him, he's patient and particularly effective at countering shots and building up punishment over multiple rounds.

      Crawford, meanwhile, is the best in the game these days at switching stances. He can fight effectively in either a conventional or a southpaw stance and will use that ability in early rounds to determine his most likely path to victory.

      And given his record is 40-0, it's never not worked.

      Similar to Alvarez, he's adept at finding a combative range that allows him to be both close enough to land punches and lure foes into committing too much into their own shots, which he then answers with his own counter attacks.

      Neither will move the Compubox needles to the red, but they're both consistent and active and can crank up the work rate when opportunities present themselves. The wild card is what changes, if any, Crawford would make at a significantly higher weight.

      Advantage: Crawford, but by the slimmest of margins

    Punching Power

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 29: Terence Crawford punches Errol Spence Jr. during the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
      Al Bello/Getty Images

      If you're looking for a place where Alvarez would have to hold a significant advantage, it'd have to be when punching power is compared.

      That's not at all because Crawford can't punch.

      He's stopped 31 of 40 opponents and actually has a higher KO percentage in his victories than Alvarez (77.5 to 66.1), but his title-fight wins have typically come as the result of long-term beatings than single-shot obliterations.

      In fact, he's reached at least Round 6 in 12 of his 15 stoppage wins in 12-round fights.

      Alvarez, when it comes to KOs, can go both ways.

      He's stopped 39 of 59 victims since 2005 and nine in 17 wins since the 2013 bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. that made him a recognizable star in the sport.

      Among his memorable finishes have been brain-rattling shots that took care of James Kirkland, Amir Khan and Sergey Kovalev, a wicked body punch that stopped Liam Smith, and a 31-minute bludgeoning of Caleb Plant that prompted a surrender in Round 11.

      Crawford has never been stopped and only intermittently damaged, but he's also never been hit by a guy with a track record of hurting guys well beyond the welterweight limit. So unless he's able to land with enough precision or frequency to dissuade Alvarez, it'll be interesting to see how he counters the super middleweight king's aggression and persistence.

      Advantage: Alvarez, big

    Defensive Ability

      Canelo Alvarez of Mexico (L) blocks a punch from Caleb Plant of the United States (R) during their super-middleweight unification boxing match at MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 6, 2021. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
      PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

      If you rattle off a list of the sport's best defensive fighters, Alvarez likely doesn't make the first (or even second) cut. But you have to think a while before you come to many fights where he's been on the receiving end of prolonged, one-sided punishment.

      He is fundamentally sound in his ability to bob and roll his head and typically keeps himself in a good position to reply to any shots with his own counters. He's also got a strong enough chin to absorb any damage that does come through and has never been knocked down across 63 fights and six weight classes.

      Crawford, though hardly a ballerina, does have mastery of in-ring footwork when it comes to approaching in straight lines or shifting to one side or the other to elude an opponent.

      Like Alvarez, he does get hit with single shots, but is rarely the recipient of prolonged volleys. But because he's so effective from multiple stances he's able to counter with hard right hooks as a southpaw, which troubles right-handed foes trying to connect with conventional jabs.

      And lest we forget, sound defensive fighters like Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol have made life difficult for Alvarez in the past.

      If you crave the prospect of two guys who simply know how to fight, this is your match.

      Advantage: Even

    X-Factors

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 29: Terence Crawford celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
      Al Bello/Getty Images

      Alvarez's X-Factor: Is Canelo still Canelo?

      Alvarez has a date with Jermell Charlo, a rising champion from 154 pounds, scheduled for late September. And if he blows Charlo away in six rounds or less or punishes him for the long haul, all will pronounced well in the cinnamon-haired world.

      But if it's anything less than a walkover, perhaps it's the right question to be asked.

      Bivol won nine or 10 of their 12 rounds when they may in May 2022. An aging Gennadiy Golovkin was still firing back in the late going when they fought four months later. And an outgunned John Ryder, who arrived with five losses, climbed off the floor and went the distance in a perceived post-surgery walk-through for Canelo this spring.

      If the dings and dents are real and not simply cosmetic, then a motivated and hungry Crawford could be exactly the wrong guy to be picking a dream fight with.

      "Depending on what happens September 30, we may all have to open our eyes to a very competitive matchup between Canelo and Crawford," Randy Gordon, host of At The Fights on SiriusXM Radio, told Bleacher Report. "The Terence Crawford I saw versus Errol Spence could hang with anybody."

      Crawford's X-Factor: Yes, he's great. But 168?

      There are weight classes for a reason. And when guys who weigh 147 pounds mix with guys who weigh 168 pounds, it's often doesn't go so well for the smaller principal.

      So regardless of the fact that he's taller and remarkably skilled and has already been successful in three weight classes, it's still the most pertinent question about this fight.

      Crawford has never weighed beyond 147 for a fight and has actually spent the majority of his career weighing significantly less. And, more importantly, he's done so while being hit by guys of similar sizes and weights.

      Alvarez isn't just a thicker, presumably stronger man. He's also very good.

      And to many, that's the determining factor no matter what else is considered.

      "154 at most for Crawford to compete with Canelo," ex-IBF welterweight champion Kermit Cintron, who had a three-inch height advantage when he fought Alvarez in 2011, told Bleacher Report. "Canelo is just so stocky and short so the height wouldn't matter for Crawford. Fighting Canelo at 160 or 168 is a dumb move unless he's cashing in."

    X