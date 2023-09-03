Aaron Rodgers Praises Packers' Jordan Love: 'He's Got All the Talent in the World'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that ex-teammate and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love has "all the talent in the world" amid an exclusive interview with Bill Huber of Packer Central about the four-time NFL MVP's successor.

"It just comes down to being your own man and do things the way you want to do it. The things that he watched me do that he would do differently, do it differently. Be your own guy, that's awesome. You should do that. He's a great kid. He's got all the talent in the world. They've got a really young team, so he's got an opportunity to be exactly who he wants to be and be the leader that he wants to be. I'm excited for him."

"He doesn't have to be anybody but Jordan Love. Nobody plays Jordan Love better than Jordan Love, so he's going to be fine."

Rodgers backed up Brett Favre for three years before starting in Green Bay for another 15. Love, a first-round draft pick in 2020, sat behind Rodgers for three years on the depth chart, and now he'll be QB1 in Green Bay after his predecessor was traded to the Jets.

There's no denying Rodgers' tremendous legacy in Green Bay, and one could think that it's a tough task for Love to follow in his footsteps.

At the same time, the Packers were blessed with having two star quarterbacks run the show for a combined three decades, which is unprecedented in NFL history. Expecting Love to have a Hall of Fame career a la Favre or Rodgers is unfair to him.

Love is ultimately charting his own path in Green Bay, and Rodgers stressed the importance of "being yourself."

"It's really, really exciting because you go from being the guy in college. Now you're sitting and watching and learning. You've always been the guy, then you get to a team and you realize, 'Oh, there's a guy out there who's better than me.' Then it's the task of, 'All right, I'm going to learn what this guy does and I'm going to figure out why he's doing this and why he's doing that.'

"And then it's creating your own identity and leadership style: all the things that he has done. He had three years, just like I had three years, and now it's all the other fun stuff for him. Now he gets to figure out the kind of leader that he wants to be to the guys, and he has all the clout as a starting quarterback now. So, it's just like I told him, just be yourself."

Love enjoyed a successful preseason by completing 21-of-33 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 32 yards on five carries. Rodgers caught a little of Love's preseason work and said he "looks great."

Love has seen some work here and there thus far, completing 50-of-83 passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He was particularly good in 2022 in limited action, completing 14-of-21 passes for 195 yards and a score.

The ex-Utah State star will now lead the Packers into the 2023 campaign beginning Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Chicago Bears.