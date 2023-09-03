Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Canada Qualifying for Olympics: 'We're a Part of History'

AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana

The Canadien men's basketball team is heading to the Olympics for the first since 2000 after Sunday's 88-85 upset over Spain at the FIBA World Cup.

"We're a part of history," star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters after the contest. "It's something that's almost indescribable... So many people along the way have put in so much work for this program and having the opportunity to do so, we want to thank them and also represent them when we go, and in the rest of this tournament [as well]."

Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 30 points and added seven assists and three steals, while Dillon Brooks chipped in with 22 points and R.J. Barrett added 16 points.

Willy Hernangomez led Spain—which came into the contest as the top-ranked team in the world—with 25 points.

Canada trailed the Spaniards by 12 points heading into the fourth quarter but quickly mounted a comeback.

"It was a really, really good game," Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters. "Really high-level basketball. It was a lot of adversity. They played a really well-rounded game from start to finish. It's a really good team over there. Hats off to them. I think our group just wanted it a little bit more. We knew what was at stake and we were willing to do whatever it takes to get it done."

Canada is undoubtedly talented, with NBA players like Gilgeous-Alexander, Barrett, Brooks, Dwight Powell, Kelly Olynyk, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Lu Dort highlighting the roster.

The FIBA World Cup won't get any easier for Canada, however, as a date with Slovenia and superstar Luka Dončić awaits in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

But for now, Canada is enjoying the moment.

"Man, it's amazing," Barrett said of leading the men's team back to the Olympics. "Just to make history. The last time we went to the Olympics, I was just born. We had number nine [Barrett's father, Rowan Barrett] on the squad [then] and now number nine is going to be on the next one. It's amazing."