AEW All Out 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Over Budget Battle Royal

The action kicked off on the Zero Hour about 10 minutes into the show with the Over Budget Battle Royal. The winner gets to choose a charity to receive $50,000.

Stars such as Adam Page, Best Friends, Tony Nese, Dalton Castle, The Gates of Agony, Action Andretti and Scorpio Sky were involved in the match.

We saw a lot of comedy spots, which is par for the course with these bouts. After surviving a lot of punishment, Hangman ended up winning the whole thing. This was a fun and energetic way to get the show going.

Winner: Adam Page

Grade: B

Shida, Blue and Nightingale vs. Martinez, Diamante and Athena

Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale teamed up to take on Athena, Diamante and Mercedes Martinez in the second Zero Hour bout.

While a few competitors in this match have had some recent encounters, this felt slightly thrown together just to get more people on the show. That's not a complaint, just an observation.

Athena had some issues with Martinez and Diamante, but for the most part, both teams worked well together. This ended up being a much better match than expected. All six women brought their A-game to make sure the crowd had a good time.

In front of her hometown crowd, Blue was the one who scored the pin on Diamante to win the match.

Winners: Shida, Blue and Nightingale

Grade: B+

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. Jarrett, Lethal and Singh

The Trios Championships were up for grabs in the final pre-show match when Max Caster, Anthony Bowend and Daddy Ass defended the belts against Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh.

Aubrey Edwards was brought in as the ref to get under Karen Jarrett's skin, and it worked perfectly. Karen helped her husband cheat whenever she could, so the bad guys had the upper hand at multiple points in the match.

Dennis Rodman used Double J's guitar on him while Aubrey was distracted. This allowed Gunn, Bowens and Caster to get the win. This was fun, but maybe a bit overbooked.

Winners: The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass

Grade: C+

