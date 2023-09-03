AEW All Out 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and HighlightsSeptember 3, 2023
AEW All Out 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW All Out 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Last weekend's All In pay-per-view was a huge show not just for AEW, but for the wrestling business as a whole. However, giving fans just one week between PPVs meant the All Out card had to be built up quickly.
The events of All In, both on screen and off, definitely had a huge impact on how this card ended up looking when it was all said and done.
With over a dozen matches and some of AEW's biggest stars in action, Sunday's show likely had something for everyone to enjoy on some level.
Let's take a look at everything that happened during Sunday's AEW All Out PPV.
Zero Hour
- Prince Nana gave a hilarious interview before the Battle Royal.
- Serpentico had a funny moment before he was eliminated.
- The way Sky eliminated Jake Hager was awesome.
- Daniel Garcia danced his way up the ramp after he was eliminated.
- Nigel McGuinness was really having fun on commentary with the heel lines.
- Willow hit an incredible pounce at ringside.
- Sonjay Dutt trying to mimic the way the Bulls are introduced before a game was hilarious.
Over Budget Battle Royal
The action kicked off on the Zero Hour about 10 minutes into the show with the Over Budget Battle Royal. The winner gets to choose a charity to receive $50,000.
Stars such as Adam Page, Best Friends, Tony Nese, Dalton Castle, The Gates of Agony, Action Andretti and Scorpio Sky were involved in the match.
We saw a lot of comedy spots, which is par for the course with these bouts. After surviving a lot of punishment, Hangman ended up winning the whole thing. This was a fun and energetic way to get the show going.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HangmanAdamPage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HangmanAdamPage</a> is in the Over Budget Charity Battle Royale!<br><br>He's won multiple Battle Royals in the past. Can he win tonight?<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllOut</a> Zero Hour right now!<br>▶️<a href="https://t.co/xbHrI0sRH5">https://t.co/xbHrI0sRH5</a> <a href="https://t.co/z4zwTYVrb3">pic.twitter.com/z4zwTYVrb3</a>
Winner: Adam Page
Grade: B
Shida, Blue and Nightingale vs. Martinez, Diamante and Athena
Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale teamed up to take on Athena, Diamante and Mercedes Martinez in the second Zero Hour bout.
While a few competitors in this match have had some recent encounters, this felt slightly thrown together just to get more people on the show. That's not a complaint, just an observation.
Athena had some issues with Martinez and Diamante, but for the most part, both teams worked well together. This ended up being a much better match than expected. All six women brought their A-game to make sure the crowd had a good time.
In front of her hometown crowd, Blue was the one who scored the pin on Diamante to win the match.
Winners: Shida, Blue and Nightingale
Grade: B+
The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. Jarrett, Lethal and Singh
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
RODZILLA STRIKES AGAIN!<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllOut</a> Zero Hour right now!<br><br>▶️ <a href="https://t.co/274aEdPlSl">https://t.co/274aEdPlSl</a><a href="https://twitter.com/PlatinumMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PlatinumMax</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Bowens_Official?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bowens_Official</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/RealBillyGunn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealBillyGunn</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/dennisrodman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dennisrodman</a> <a href="https://t.co/HATPQM2dIW">pic.twitter.com/HATPQM2dIW</a>
The Trios Championships were up for grabs in the final pre-show match when Max Caster, Anthony Bowend and Daddy Ass defended the belts against Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh.
Aubrey Edwards was brought in as the ref to get under Karen Jarrett's skin, and it worked perfectly. Karen helped her husband cheat whenever she could, so the bad guys had the upper hand at multiple points in the match.
Dennis Rodman used Double J's guitar on him while Aubrey was distracted. This allowed Gunn, Bowens and Caster to get the win. This was fun, but maybe a bit overbooked.
Winners: The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations