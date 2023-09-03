Fantasy Alert: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney 'Good to Go' Week 1 vs. Lions, Andy Reid Says

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are getting a boost on offense against Thursday night's season-opening matchup against the Detroit Lions, as wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be available to play.

"Right now he's good to go," head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Sunday. "He's moving around pretty good."

Reid added the team would "take it day by day" with the young wideout, who is recovering from a re-aggravated right knee injury after having surgery on it this offseason.

Toney, 24, is entering an important season for his career. After being a first-round pick of the New York Giants, he lasted only 12 games (five starts) with the team between the 2021-22 seasons before being traded to the Chiefs last year for 2023 third- and sixth-round picks.

In seven games with the Chiefs (three starts), he caught 17 passes for 171 yards and two scores, adding five rushes for 59 yards and another touchdown.

There's no doubt he has immense talent, and the opportunity in Kansas City is present as well, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman departing in free agency. Now, the targets on the perimeter are available for players like Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson, among others.

The question is which player will step up and emerge as a viable top option, both for Patrick Mahomes and fantasy football enthusiasts.

The early money has been on Moore, with Peter King of Pro Football Talk writing in August that he's betting "Moore, more sure-handed and confident this year, breaks through with a big year."

Mahomes also spoke about Moore's commitment this offseason.

"I had all the guys down there in Texas for over a month-and-a-half," he told King regarding the team's wideouts. "Skyy was at every single workout. I mean, every single one. Wanted to get extra work after every single practice. He has that drive to be great."

But there's no doubt that Toney is talented and explosive with the ball as well. He should have a chance to prove early in the season whether he's deserving of a major role with the Chiefs in 2023.