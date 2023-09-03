Cowboys Rumors: Terence Steele Signs 5-Year, $86.8M Contract with $50M Guaranteed

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle Terence Steele agreed to a five-year, $86.8 million extension on Sunday with $50 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal has a "max upside" of $91.8 million, per that report.

The Cowboys have had a busy offseason, inking a number of key players to lucrative extensions, including cornerback Trevon Diggs, veteran guard Zack Martin and now Steele:

The 26-year-old right tackle was in the midst of an excellent 2022 campaign when he tore his ACL and MCL in early December.

"It's a big loss for us, and we've got to find a way to rally and fill that spot for him because—I said it last year and said it this year—he's been our bell cow," Martin told reporters at the time. "So, we've got to step up and find a way to fill that hole."

Steele's ascension has been meteoric, going from being an undrafted free agent in 2020 to starting 40 games for the Cowboys and becoming a crucial part of the offensive line and arguably one of the best right tackles in all of football.

"Listen, I've been juicing up Terence Steele since he got into the building," Martin told Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News in November. "I think I've said it before: When we're at our best in the run game is when that guy is rolling. I call him The Freight Train, and I can feel it on Sunday. When he is rolling, I'm calling for those plays to get double teams because he's got it down. He knows how to do it."

There will be some questions as to how Steele will recover from the ACL injury, though it hasn't seemed to affect him this summer:

The Cowboys are clearly big believers in Steele, and see him as a crucial part of their Super Bowl aspirations.