MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani May Decide to Undergo Tommy John Surgery to Repair Injury

Loren Elliott/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hasn't ruled out Tommy John surgery to address his torn UCL, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale reported Sunday that "those familiar with Ohtani's thinking believe that he could shut it down in the next 10 days."

The Angels announced in August the right-hander tore his UCL and wouldn't pitch again this season. It's an injury that could have significant repercussions for a two-way player headed for free agency.

The fact that Ohtani is an elite hitter and a top-of-the-rotation starter is one reason why many projected him to sign a record-setting contract this offseason.

Now, his future on the mound is somewhat murky considering he has already undergone Tommy John surgery before.

Opting for that route again would wipe out all of 2024 in terms of his ability to pitch. Nightengale wrote that "teams now are viewing Ohtani as an elite power hitter and if he can return to pitching in 2025, it'll be a bonus."

Even if Ohtani were to be a position player exclusively moving forward, he could justify an asking price of around $500 million. He has slugged .557 over his six MLB seasons, and he hit 40-plus home runs for the second time in two years in 2023.

The 29-year-old has shown his offensive production can be relatively unaffected by Tommy John surgery as well. He posted a .286/.343/.505 slash line along with 18 homers in 2019 while simultaneously continuing his recovery.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal hypothesized why Ohtani has so far delayed Tommy John when it seems like the inevitable outcome, and his impending free agency was one possible justification.

You wouldn't expect it to significantly diminish his market, though, given his consistent performance across multiple seasons. Interested suitors might also prefer his surgery come sooner rather than later since it presents a more concrete solution rather than a more minor procedure that speeds up his return but may not adequately address his elbow problems.