Italian F1 GP 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins, Breaks Sebastian Vettel's Streak

Maybe it's time to start leading with who finished second in each Formula 1 race.

Max Verstappen made it 10 wins in a row Sunday in the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, surpassing Sebastian Vettel for the longest winning streak ever in F1.

Verstappen started from the second position behind Carlos Sainz, and Sainz needed to deploy his best defensive tactics from the outset in order to keep the reigning champion at bay.

Eventually it wasn't enough as Verstappen moved into first on Lap 15.

As has been the case all year, nobody seriously challenged Verstappen once he climbed to the top of the field. By the time he crossed the finish line, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez trailed in second by a little more than six seconds.

The battle between Sainz and Pérez provided some late drama.

After Pérez passed him, Sainz immediately had Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc breathing down his neck for the third spot on the podium. One-tenth of a second separated the two at the end as Sainz and Leclerc wound up in third and fourth respectively.

Lewis Hamilton placed sixth for the second week in a row, and he might be somewhat fortunate he didn't wind up further down the leaderboard.

The same problems that have hampered the Mercedes star all year were once again an issue Sunday.

Hamilton also received a five-second penalty due to contact with Oscar Piastri on Lap 41. All things considered, his final position could've been worse even if he's unlikely to look back on the race as a whole positively.

The start of the event was delayed when Yuki Tsunoda experienced an engine failure on the formation lap. Tsunoda's day ended before it officially began as he watched his car loaded loaded onto the recovery vehicle and taken back to the garage.

Fernando Alonso made the most of his unexpected break.

Drivers will get a week off before they head to Southeast Asia for the Singapore Grand Prix. The practice sessions get underway Sept. 15 before the green flag waves Sept. 17 for the 16th race of the season.

Verstappen is looking for his first win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. You like his odds of collecting the checkered flag in two weeks' time because there's no end to his dominance in sight.