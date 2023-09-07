B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Predicting the Winners of Every Division This Season

1 of 4

Arguably the most competitive NHL division of the past few years (eyes on the standings points, people), the Metropolitan Division hasn't let up ahead of the 2023-24 season.

You've got last season's division-leading Carolina Hurricanes, who also boasted the longest playoff run of the bunch with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

They're getting an internal boost with Andrei Svechnikov returning from injury, and the roster is relatively intact, especially with the sneaky-good addition of Dmitry Orlov.

I still worry about their offense drying up as it has on each of their consecutive postseasons. The Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta tandem (with a splash of Pyotr Kochetkov) returning in net doesn't worry me as long as the scoring is taken care of. But that's a big if, and you're asking multiple top-to-middle six players like Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis to have career years.

Then you've got an interesting situation in New York, with the Rangers making moves over the summer and remaining elite in net with Igor Shesterkin.

General manager Chris Drury was able to make the most of cap-space issues plaguing the entire league with the best cost-efficiency ratio of the offseason, adding pieces such as Nick Bonino, Blake Wheeler, Erik Gustafsson and Jonathan Quick.

The Penguins are, of course, the No. 1 Metro team to watch that didn't qualify for last season's playoffs.

The addition of reigning Norris winner Erik Karlsson is huge, not just because of his on-ice talent but also because he clearly wants to win and chose this team for a reason.

Sidney Crosby is coming off one of his best years in recent memory, and there's some healthy pressure to get it done one more time while this core is still relatively intact.

The additions of Reilly Smith and Alex Nedeljkovic have me believing this Penguins team won't miss the playoffs again this season.

One Metro team has been playing the long game since the 2019 draft, though, and it's a lesson in patience many of us could learn from.

The Jack Hughes era officially arrived with his and his new-look New Jersey Devils' first playoff appearance last season, and the reasonable contract they signed their star to has helped them construct and maintain a roster exceptionally well while the rest of the top teams have struggled to stay under the cap without losing much.

The Devils beat the Rangers in seven games last season before dropping Round 2 to the Hurricanes. A playoff series win was already a step in the right direction, but the offseason seals the deal on my pick for the 2023-24 Metropolitan winners.

They were able to re-sign deadline acquisition Timo Meier long-term, extend Jesper Bratt and add a consistent scoring threat in Tyler Toffoli among others.

Hughes and the already-established core have only just begun. Young goalie Akira Schmid was nowhere near perfect after stealing the No. 1 role from Vitek Vaněček during the playoffs, but he had some outstanding moments in an unideal situation.

If the 23-year-old takes the next step, the 2023-24 Devils will be the most complete team in the Metropolitan Division.

