UFC Fight Night 226: Gane vs. Spivak Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Ciryl Gane will look to get back on track with a return to his native France when he welcomes Sergey Spivak to Accor Arena in Paris for the main event of UFC Fight Night 226.

The last time we saw Gane he was getting manhandled by Jon Jones with a first-round submission loss. The new champion exposed Bon Gamin's lack of grappling chops on his way to Gane's second career loss.

Now Gane gets an opportunity to show that he's still one of the best fighters in the UFC's biggest division. Spivak is no easy out and is coming off three consecutive finishes over Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai and Derrick Lewis.

Manon Fiorot will also get the chance to shine in her home country. The 33-year-old will see Rose Namajunas in her flyweight debut in the co-main event.

Here's a look at the entire schedule as well as a preview and prediction for the biggest bouts on the card.