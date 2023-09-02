NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Value TEs to Target in Late Rounds If You Miss on Travis Kelce

    David KenyonFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 2, 2023

      Travis Kelce
      Travis KelceAP Photo/Rick Scuteri

      When it comes to tight ends for fantasy football in 2023, there's Travis Kelce, and there's everybody else.

      After outscoring the entire position by more than 100 points last season, the Kansas City Chiefs star is the obvious top choice. But Kelce is rarely the top overall section, as the best running backs and wide receivers usually go ahead of him. And your first-round selection might be late enough that Kelce is off the board.

      If so, it's time for Plan B.

      If you feel strongly about Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle or Darren Waller, you could snag a tight end in the first five rounds. Otherwise, it's a matter of finding the right mid-tier option.

      That's our mission of the day, providing you with a handful of late-round possibilities to consider. Each player highlighted has an average draft position (ADP) of 80 or later, per FantasyPros.

      Note: Fantasy points reflect a point-per-reception (PPR) format.

    Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

      PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMEBER 20: Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 20, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
      Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

      ADP: 91

      Mitch Trubisky started the Pittsburgh Steelers' first four games in 2022, and Pat Freiermuth exited the Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a concussion. He missed one game while in the return-to-play protocol.

      Beginning in Week 7, though, Freiermuth began to show off a valuable connection with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

      Freiermuth snagged 33 passes for 395 yards and a touchdown during the next seven contests—an average of 11.2 points per game—before a concussion put Pickett on the sideline in Week 15.

      Health is never a guarantee, but Pickett and Freiermuth have flashed the potential of being a productive duo when they're both on the field.

    Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

      DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) runs with the ball after catching a pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on January 1, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      ADP: 134

      Similar to Freiermuth, Cole Kmet developed a nice rapport with Justin Fields in their second year together on the Chicago Bears.

      Kmet started the 2022 campaign slowly, for sure. Through eight weeks, he mustered just 14 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown—a middling 4.5 fantasy points per game.

      The rest of the season, he reeled in 36 passes for 385 yards and six scores. At that rate (12.3 per game), Kmet fully deserved a place in lineups.

      Yes, big-name addition DJ Moore will command a large number of targets. But after Kmet finished the season on a tear and logged 94 percent of snaps overall, his upside is worth a shot in 2023.

    Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

      INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 18: Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) runs up field after a catch during the NFL regular season game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 18, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      ADP: 137

      So many factors are working in Chigoziem Okonkwo's favor.

      First of all, the Maryland product made a positive impression as a rookie. He tallied 32 receptions for 450 yards—a tremendous 14.1 per catch—and three touchdowns.

      The most notable part is that Okonkwo only played 37 percent of snaps. Not only did his performance demand more opportunity, the Tennessee Titans didn't re-sign Austin Hooper. It's safe to say Trevon Wesco and Josh Whyle won't be replacing all 525 of Hooper's snaps.

      Beyond that, the Titans' receiving corps is DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and a whole lot of uncertainty.

      Okonkwo has TE1 upside, yet in 10-team leagues he's often available in a double-digit round.

    Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

      INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 25: Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) catches the ball for a gain during the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams on December 25, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      ADP: 140

      Look, the Los Angeles Rams probably won't contend for a playoff spot in 2023. While that's not awesome news for their fans, it's something that can become an advantage in fantasy football.

      The reason is simple: Fourth-quarter deficits equal pass attempts.

      In fairness, Tyler Higbee doesn't need garbage-time targets to produce at a strong level. He still collected 72 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns despite the Rams' quarterback carousel last season, ending the year as the sixth-best tight end in fantasy with 152.0 points.

      But those late-game moments certainly won't hurt, especially if Matthew Stafford stays healthy in 2023.

    Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 01: Juwan Johnson #83 of the New Orleans Saints makes a reception against Marcus Epps #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
      Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

      ADP: 161

      Juwan Johnson, a converted wide receiver, had a mini-breakout season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

      While he caught a modest 42 passes, Johnson turned them into a respectable 508 yards and seven touchdowns. He produced 134.8 fantasy points, which ranked 15th at the position.

      And that all happened with New Orleans shuffling between Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston and occasionally Taysom Hill at quarterback. This season, the Saints are ready to lean solely on Derek Carr.

      Between the stability Carr brings and Johnson's consistent role, the fourth-year tight end is an appealing late-round option.

