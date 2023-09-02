Fantasy Football 2023: Value TEs to Target in Late Rounds If You Miss on Travis Kelce

0 of 5

When it comes to tight ends for fantasy football in 2023, there's Travis Kelce, and there's everybody else.

After outscoring the entire position by more than 100 points last season, the Kansas City Chiefs star is the obvious top choice. But Kelce is rarely the top overall section, as the best running backs and wide receivers usually go ahead of him. And your first-round selection might be late enough that Kelce is off the board.

If so, it's time for Plan B.

If you feel strongly about Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle or Darren Waller, you could snag a tight end in the first five rounds. Otherwise, it's a matter of finding the right mid-tier option.

That's our mission of the day, providing you with a handful of late-round possibilities to consider. Each player highlighted has an average draft position (ADP) of 80 or later, per FantasyPros.

Note: Fantasy points reflect a point-per-reception (PPR) format.