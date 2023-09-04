7 NFL Players Who Should Get Big Contract Extensions During 2023 Regular Season

0 of 7

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With preseason action in the rearview mirror, expectations remain at a season high for all 32 clubs. Everyone is 0-0, injuries -- for some -- have yet to ravage a depth chart, and the fantasy of hoisting a Lombardi trophy seems legitimate. But with regular season action rapidly approaching, select general managers and decision makers across the league have entered crucial negotiation periods with it's biggest stars.

While the focus remains on football, the intricate process of constructing a contract extension is no easy task. It's the dirty work, financial laundry if you will behind the scenes that ultimately pieces together a roster.

Money talks, and goodness has it ever this offseason. Justin Herbert (five-years, $262.5M), Jalen Hurts (five-years, $255M) Daniel Jones (four-years, $160M), Quinnen Williams (four-years, $96M), they represent just a few cornerstones that enter the 2023 campaign with thicker pockets. However, not all will receive a large token of reward towards their future with the likes of running backs Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley unlikely to see their times ahead solidified before the season kicks off.

But for a select few, an extension is more than warranted. And in this case, necessary for the overall success of their teams' respective side of the football. The following is a list of players that merit a long-term extension during the 2023 season.