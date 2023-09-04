Free-Agent Contracts Bears Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Bears Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 4, 2023
Last week, the Chicago Bears set their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2023 NFL season. And it's easy to see that the team has improved since the end of the 2022 campaign, during which it finished a league-worst 3-14.
The Bears are on the rise, as they'll try to collect more wins throughout the upcoming year. Their quest to do so will begin Sept. 10, when they host the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers to open the new season.
But Chicago's roster could still change before then. Teams will continue to peruse the free-agent market for potential upgrades and depth signings, and plenty of notable players remain without a contract for 2023.
Here are some available free agents who the Bears may still want to consider signing.
Dalton Risner, OG
Chicago added some depth to the interior of its offensive line last week, when it acquired guard/center Dan Feeney in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. That move became necessary after Teven Jenkins was placed on injured reserve with calf strains, which will cause him to miss at least the first four weeks of the season.
But the Bears may not be done strengthening their guard spots and building more depth at center. It can never hurt to have extra players at those positions as insurance in case of even more injuries.
Dalton Risner could be a great fit in Chicago, especially because he's still only 28. Over four seasons with the Denver Broncos, he started 62 games, providing stability on the interior of the team's offensive line.
Risner might serve as either a starter for the Bears or a valuable backup. Either way, he'd likely provide a boost to the unit, as he could fill a number of roles while being another more experienced player for the youngsters to lean on early in their careers.
Carlos Dunlap, DE
When the Bears reported to training camp in July, it was clear they hadn't done enough to bolster their pass rush, which had been one of their weakest defensive units in 2022. They needed to get stronger on the edges so they could put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the upcoming season.
Chicago alleviated that issue a bit by signing Yannick Ngakoue, who has the potential to become the team's leading sacker in 2023. But the defensive front could still use a bit more pop and a bit of additional depth.
That's why the Bears should consider signing Carlos Dunlap, a 34-year-old who won Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He's a two-time Pro Bowler with 100 career sacks and a vast knowledge of the game from his 13 years in the NFL.
Dunlap likely isn't a starter at this point in his career. But he's a valuable pass rusher to have in a locker room, and he can still be a solid rotational edge rusher. It might work out well for him to head to Chicago for the next (and possibly final) chapter of his time in the league.
Chris Wormley, DL
As previously mentioned, the Bears' defensive front remained one of their glaring weaknesses early in training camp and as the preseason got underway. So it may not be a bad idea for them to even bring in two extra players to bolster the unit heading into the regular season.
If Chicago wants to take a chance on a low-risk, potentially high-reward player, it should consider Chris Wormley, a 29-year-old defensive tackle who has spent three years apiece with the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has 80 games of experience and has backed up some strong players throughout his time in the AFC North.
Although Wormley started only one game last season, he made 14 starts for the Steelers in 2021, when he also recorded a career-high seven sacks. So he's shown the type of impact he can make on the interior of a D-line in the past.
It wouldn't be a huge signing for the Bears to add Wormley, but it's a move that would add depth and possibly help their younger players.