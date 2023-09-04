Free-Agent Contracts Bears Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Last week, the Chicago Bears set their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2023 NFL season. And it's easy to see that the team has improved since the end of the 2022 campaign, during which it finished a league-worst 3-14.

The Bears are on the rise, as they'll try to collect more wins throughout the upcoming year. Their quest to do so will begin Sept. 10, when they host the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers to open the new season.

But Chicago's roster could still change before then. Teams will continue to peruse the free-agent market for potential upgrades and depth signings, and plenty of notable players remain without a contract for 2023.

Here are some available free agents who the Bears may still want to consider signing.