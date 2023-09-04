Free-Agent Contracts Browns Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 4, 2023
Free-Agent Contracts Browns Must Pursue After Preseason
Training camp is complete, the preseason is over and the Cleveland Browns are ramping up for the 2023 NFL regular season. They're building toward what they hope results in only their second playoff appearance over a span of 21 seasons.
The Browns have set their initial 53-man roster. Now, they're preparing for their opening matchup on Sept. 10, when they'll host the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland has a solid team and should be able to contend for a postseason berth, even though it's part of a challenging division. And it's also possible the team could still add a player or two to its roster via the free-agent market, which still features noteworthy names.
Here are some available free agents who the Browns may still want to consider signing.
J.D. McKissic, RB
Nick Chubb is set to be the workhorse running back in Cleveland's offense this upcoming season. Beyond him, the team will be relying on Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. to serve as the backups, as they're the only other two RBs on the 53-man roster.
But the Browns may decide to add another back to the mix. Kareem Hunt is unlikely to come back, though there are other solid options remaining at the position.
If Cleveland wants somebody whose skill set could complement Chubb's, then it could target J.D. McKissic, a pass-catching back who excelled in third-down opportunities over his three seasons with the Washington Commanders. He had 150 catches for 1,159 yards during that span.
The 30-year-old McKissic may not be a game-changer for the Browns' offense. However, he would be a nice player to have on passing downs, especially in those situations in which Chubb will need to come off the field for a breather.
Akiem Hicks, DT
Cleveland needed to strengthen the interior of its defensive line after training camp opened, and it did so by signing veteran Shelby Harris. There can never be too much depth at those spots, though, which is why the team may want to consider targeting one more defensive tackle to add to the group.
Akiem Hicks is one of the best interior D-lineman remaining on the free-agent market, and he could be a good fit with the Browns. The 33-year-old is a former Pro Bowler who has 11 years of NFL experience, during which he's played 149 games and made 121 starts.
Although Hicks had only one sack over 11 starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, he can still be a valuable piece up the middle at this point in his career. And he brings a ton of knowledge to any locker room.
While it's no longer a necessity for Cleveland to sign a DT, it could benefit the team to do so. There may be no better one to target at this point than Hicks.
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE
The Browns have formed one of the expected better edge-rushing duos in the league by pairing Za'Darius Smith with Myles Garrett on the ends of their defensive line. Those two should wreak havoc on opposing offenses throughout the 2023 season.
But Smith and Garrett can't play every down, as they'll need to stay fresh. So Cleveland may want to think about bringing in one more experienced pass rusher to the mix.
If that proves to be the case, then Jason Pierre-Paul could be a solid low-cost fit. The 13-year NFL veteran may be 34, but he still had three sacks in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season while proving he can be a decent depth piece on a defense.
Pierre-Paul is unlikely to land any great starting opportunities at this stage in his career. But he could be a nice complement to the group that has been assembled in Cleveland, helping that unit be just a bit stronger.