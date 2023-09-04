Free-Agent Contracts Browns Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Training camp is complete, the preseason is over and the Cleveland Browns are ramping up for the 2023 NFL regular season. They're building toward what they hope results in only their second playoff appearance over a span of 21 seasons.

The Browns have set their initial 53-man roster. Now, they're preparing for their opening matchup on Sept. 10, when they'll host the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland has a solid team and should be able to contend for a postseason berth, even though it's part of a challenging division. And it's also possible the team could still add a player or two to its roster via the free-agent market, which still features noteworthy names.

Here are some available free agents who the Browns may still want to consider signing.