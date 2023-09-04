Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 4, 2023
After ending a five-year playoff drought last season, the Miami Dolphins have even larger aspirations for the 2023 NFL campaign. They still haven't won a postseason game since the 2000 season, but that could soon change as well.
With the preseason complete, the Dolphins' 53-man roster is now set. Now, the team is ramping up its preparations for the 2023 opener, as it will go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.
Of course, Miami could still make some minor tweaks to the roster before then. There are still some notable names remaining on the free-agent market, and the Dolphins may be active in trying to find one or two late boosts to their team.
Here are some available free agents who Miami may still want to consider signing.
Kareem Hunt, RB
The Dolphins are heading into the 2023 season a bit shorthanded in their backfield, as running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is set to miss the first four weeks after getting placed on injured reserve. According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, head coach Mike McDaniel said Wilson is dealing with "a midsection injury compounded by some finger issues."
Although Miami still has Raheem Mostert to power its run game, it could benefit from the addition of another experienced back. And the best RB remaining on the market is still Kareem Hunt.
Over six years in the NFL, Hunt has frequently flashed his potential. But his time with the Cleveland Browns ended with a less productive 2022 campaign in which he rushed for only 468 yards and scored four touchdowns despite playing all 17 games.
Hunt could bolster the Dolphins' running game, and he could complement Mostert and Wilson nicely when the latter returns. It could turn into a three-headed rushing attack for Miami that would be difficult to stop.
Taylor Lewan, OT
There isn't a ton of depth at offensive tackle on Miami's roster at this point. Also, Austin Jackson is slated to start on the right side, and the 24-year-old hasn't quite lived up to expectations over his first three seasons (including 2022, when he played only two games due to injuries).
The Dolphins could strengthen their offensive front by bringing in another tackle, one who could even be plugged in as a starter early in the year, if needed. Taylor Lewan fits that bill as a 32-year-old who is a three-time Pro Bowler with nine years of NFL experience.
Lewan also played only two games last year due to injury, so he isn't a sure thing heading into 2023. But if Miami counted on either him or Jackson to solidify a starting tackle spot, then one of them is likely to do so.
After spending the entirety of his career with the Tennessee Titans, Lewan may need a fresh start to get closer to his top form. The Dolphins could be a great fit for him that would allow him to potentially play at a high level again.
Bryce Callahan, CB
Miami added to its secondary last Tuesday when it acquired cornerback Kelvin Joseph in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. The 23-year-old could provide a boost to the Dolphins, who needed to strengthen the position group after losing Jalen Ramsey to a knee that injury that will likely cost him much of the season.
Joseph will improve Miami's CB unit. But it may still be looking for ways to add depth to the group by bringing in another solid player. Bryce Callahan is somebody who would make a lot of sense as a potential target.
Callahan has seven years of NFL experience and is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he recorded a career-high three interceptions over 15 games for the Los Angeles Chargers. The 31-year-old also has ties to Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, as the two were together in both Chicago (2015-18) and Denver (2020-21).
It would likely be a smooth transition for Callahan into Miami's secondary, and he could provide some steady play. The move is something that may be beneficial for both sides.