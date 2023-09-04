Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

After ending a five-year playoff drought last season, the Miami Dolphins have even larger aspirations for the 2023 NFL campaign. They still haven't won a postseason game since the 2000 season, but that could soon change as well.

With the preseason complete, the Dolphins' 53-man roster is now set. Now, the team is ramping up its preparations for the 2023 opener, as it will go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.

Of course, Miami could still make some minor tweaks to the roster before then. There are still some notable names remaining on the free-agent market, and the Dolphins may be active in trying to find one or two late boosts to their team.

Here are some available free agents who Miami may still want to consider signing.