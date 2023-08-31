Giants' Jalin Hyatt to Wear No. 13 Jersey; Odell Beckham Jr. Tells WR to 'Rock Out'

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jalin Hyatt started his NFL career wearing the No. 84 with the New York Giants, but he has since transitioned to No. 13, famously worn by Odell Beckham Jr. during his time with the team.

"It was no problem (with No. 84). I was trying to decide which one I wanted. If I wanted to stick with 84 or try to do something different, but I decided 13," Hyatt told reporters on Thursday. "There's no story behind it. I just want to start my own legacy with it and do my best for the Giants in number 13."

And Beckham approves:

Hyatt, who changed numbers after training camp, said he was a fan of Beckham's, though he initially wanted to wear the retired No. 11, previously worn by Phil Simms.

"What he did here—had a great career with the Giants and kind of took over," Hyatt said of Beckham. "I was a fan when I was young watching him. High school, college, and now being here, but just with the jersey number, it's just one of those things I wanted to start my own legacy. I like low numbers, and if I had to choose a number it'd be 11 (Phil Simms), but it's retired here, so can't go with that one, so 13 would be the next option."

The Giants aren't exactly loaded at wide receiver, so the hope is that Hyatt—the team's third-round pick in April's draft—can make an instant impact, perhaps similar to the splash Beckham made early in his career during his Big Apple days.