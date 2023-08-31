Cowboys, Patriots, Rams Top Forbes' List of NFL's Most Valuable Franchises for 2023

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL.

According to Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum of Forbes, the Cowboys are worth $9 billion, easily topping the New England Patriots ($7 billion) and Los Angeles Rams ($6.9 billion).

The New York Giants ($6.8 billion) and Chicago Bears ($6.3 billion) round out the top five.

Per that report, "The average NFL team is now worth a record $5.1 billion, 14 percent more than last year, powered by more television money and the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders—at 11 times revenue—to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris in July."

And four teams saw dramatic increases in value: The Tennessee Titans (26 percent increase to $4.4 billion, 21st in value overall), the Las Vegas Raiders (22 percent increase to $6.2 billion, No. 6 overall), the Miami Dolphins (24 percent increase in value to $5.7 billion, No. 11 overall) and the Cleveland Browns, (20 percent increase in value to $4.62 billion, No. 19 overall).

As Ozanian and Teitelbaum noted, "the aggregate value of the entire league—$163 billion—is almost as much as the NBA and MLB combined."

So yes, the NFL is a booming business.

According to a Sportico report earlier in August (h/t ESPN), NFL teams accounted for six of the most valuable 10 franchises in all of sports, with the NBA's Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks and MLB's New York Yankees also making the cut.

So yes, the NFL continues to be profitable and grow financially, year after year, as the United States' obsession with football continues in earnest.