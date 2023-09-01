Fantasy Football 2023: 5-Round Standard League Mock Draft

4 of 5

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

31. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers



32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles



33. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars



34. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens



35. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots



36. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts



37. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans



38. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams



39. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens



40. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks



Best value: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

You've surely been advised more than once to wait before drafting a quarterback, but remember, fantasy advice is always relative. Spending a second-round pick on an elite quarterback can limit your options at the skill spots, but if you can get that elite signal-caller in the fourth round, you've (hopefully) already snagged a few stars at those positions.



Hurts should be awesome this season, as he was the last time around. But his value grows exponentially if he's taken after several awesome players have already been added to the roster. That's exactly what played out here, as Hurts joined a team already featuring Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.



Biggest reach: Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

Sanders has injury issues in his past and a work-in-progress supporting cast in his present. He was surrounded by playmakers in Philly (including the aforementioned Hurts), but now he's playing with a rookie quarterback (Bryce Young), an average offensive line and an underwhelming receiving corps. Oh, and no one should expect Sanders to match the 11 touchdowns he scored last season, as they were only one fewer than he'd tallied over his three previous campaigns combined.

