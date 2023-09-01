Fantasy Football 2023: 5-Round Standard League Mock Draft

Fantasy Football 2023: 5-Round Standard League Mock DraftSeptember 1, 2023
Running backs are being devalued.
That's true in the NFL, as teams are increasingly cautious about paying players at the position long-term. But it's also seen in the proliferation of point-per-reception leagues in the fantasy football world.
We're putting a stop to that here. We'll bump traditional running backs up the board by laying out a 10-team, five-round, standard-scoring mock draft, compiled with FantasyPros' mock draft simulator, then highlight our most and least favorite picks in each round.
Round 1
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
10. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Best value: Nick Chubb at No. 8
With no added value to receptions, Chubb rockets up the draft board as one of the most consistent ball-carriers in the business. Each of his last four seasons have yielded more than 1,000 rushing yards, and he has tallied a total of 42 touches over this stretch.
Biggest reach: Tyreek Hill at No. 3
Hill could have a monster season (especially if Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy), but taking him with the No. 3 pick in a non-PPR draft feels somewhere between optimistic and risky. If he posts another 1,710-yard campaign, he could justify the cost, but considering he's only cleared 1,300 receiving yards in two of his seven NFL seasons, you can't wager on that this early in the draft.
Round 2
11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
13. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
14. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
15. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
16. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
17. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
18. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
19. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
20. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
Best value: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Running backs weren't getting enough love at the top of this draft, so you had values like this, where Barkley slips near the midpoint of the second round. That's a tremendous value for someone who might be the league's most talented back. He carries some injury risk, but the potential reward covers for that. Three of his five NFL seasons have featured better than 1,400 scrimmage yards with a combined 33 scores in those campaigns.
Biggest reach: Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
Olave could be primed for a breakout with Derek Carr now under center in New Orleans, but this is a touch too early to make that wager. Olave only has one NFL season under his belt, and it wasn't exactly spectacular. He caught 72 passes for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. You need to be able to bank on better numbers this early in a non-PPR draft.
Round 3
21. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
22. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
23. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
24. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
25. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
26. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
27. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
28. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
29. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
30. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Best value: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
St. Brown warrants consideration near the back half of the second round, so getting him four picks into the third round is a bargain. He is such a reliable receiver that his prominent role in this passing game shouldn't be impacted by the offseason arrivals of rookie playmakers Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta. Last season, St. Brown snagged 106-of-146 targets for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.
Biggest reach: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Mixon may have justified this draft cost in years past, but those days are behind him. He just doesn't offer enough efficiency (fewer than four yards per carry in two of the last three seasons) to warrant being given a ton of volume in this pass-heavy offense. He should be fine, but you should aim for something greater than fine with the No. 21 pick.
Round 4
31. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
33. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
34. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
35. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
36. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
37. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
38. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
39. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
40. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Best value: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
You've surely been advised more than once to wait before drafting a quarterback, but remember, fantasy advice is always relative. Spending a second-round pick on an elite quarterback can limit your options at the skill spots, but if you can get that elite signal-caller in the fourth round, you've (hopefully) already snagged a few stars at those positions.
Hurts should be awesome this season, as he was the last time around. But his value grows exponentially if he's taken after several awesome players have already been added to the roster. That's exactly what played out here, as Hurts joined a team already featuring Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Biggest reach: Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
Sanders has injury issues in his past and a work-in-progress supporting cast in his present. He was surrounded by playmakers in Philly (including the aforementioned Hurts), but now he's playing with a rookie quarterback (Bryce Young), an average offensive line and an underwhelming receiving corps. Oh, and no one should expect Sanders to match the 11 touchdowns he scored last season, as they were only one fewer than he'd tallied over his three previous campaigns combined.
Round 5
41. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
42. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
43. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
44. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
45. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
46. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
47. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
48. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
49. DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
50. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
Best value: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Smith's stock seems to perpetually climb, and this could be the year in which he makes the jump from really good to great. He had 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and all of those numbers have room to grow.
Biggest reach: James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
Cook offers some sleeper potential, as he has a non-zero chance to seize control of this backfield, but this was too early to throw that dart. You're talking about someone who had 687 scrimmage yards and three scores in 16 games last season, and he isn't guaranteed a massive workload. Buffalo could look to limit his wear and tear as a smaller running back (5'11", 190 lbs), and the Bills have rock-solid alternatives in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.