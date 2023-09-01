NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football 2023: 5-Round Standard League Mock Draft

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 1, 2023

    Fantasy Football 2023: 5-Round Standard League Mock Draft

    0 of 5

      NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 29: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans hands the ball off to Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on July 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
      Justin Ford/Getty Images

      Running backs are being devalued.

      That's true in the NFL, as teams are increasingly cautious about paying players at the position long-term. But it's also seen in the proliferation of point-per-reception leagues in the fantasy football world.

      We're putting a stop to that here. We'll bump traditional running backs up the board by laying out a 10-team, five-round, standard-scoring mock draft, compiled with FantasyPros' mock draft simulator, then highlight our most and least favorite picks in each round.

    Round 1

    1 of 5

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
      Nick Cammett/Getty Images

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      10. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      Best value: Nick Chubb at No. 8

      With no added value to receptions, Chubb rockets up the draft board as one of the most consistent ball-carriers in the business. Each of his last four seasons have yielded more than 1,000 rushing yards, and he has tallied a total of 42 touches over this stretch.

      Biggest reach: Tyreek Hill at No. 3

      Hill could have a monster season (especially if Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy), but taking him with the No. 3 pick in a non-PPR draft feels somewhere between optimistic and risky. If he posts another 1,710-yard campaign, he could justify the cost, but considering he's only cleared 1,300 receiving yards in two of his seven NFL seasons, you can't wager on that this early in the draft.

    Round 2

    2 of 5

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 01: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on August 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      13. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      14. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      15. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      16. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      17. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      18. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      19. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      20. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      Best value: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      Running backs weren't getting enough love at the top of this draft, so you had values like this, where Barkley slips near the midpoint of the second round. That's a tremendous value for someone who might be the league's most talented back. He carries some injury risk, but the potential reward covers for that. Three of his five NFL seasons have featured better than 1,400 scrimmage yards with a combined 33 scores in those campaigns.

      Biggest reach: Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      Olave could be primed for a breakout with Derek Carr now under center in New Orleans, but this is a touch too early to make that wager. Olave only has one NFL season under his belt, and it wasn't exactly spectacular. He caught 72 passes for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. You need to be able to bank on better numbers this early in a non-PPR draft.

    Fantasy Football 2023: 5-Round Standard League Mock Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Round 3

    3 of 5

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 06: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on November 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
      Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

      21. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      22. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      23. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      24. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      25. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      26. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      27. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      28. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      29. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      30. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      Best value: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      St. Brown warrants consideration near the back half of the second round, so getting him four picks into the third round is a bargain. He is such a reliable receiver that his prominent role in this passing game shouldn't be impacted by the offseason arrivals of rookie playmakers Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta. Last season, St. Brown snagged 106-of-146 targets for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

      Biggest reach: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      Mixon may have justified this draft cost in years past, but those days are behind him. He just doesn't offer enough efficiency (fewer than four yards per carry in two of the last three seasons) to warrant being given a ton of volume in this pass-heavy offense. He should be fine, but you should aim for something greater than fine with the No. 21 pick.

    Round 4

    4 of 5

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball during Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      31. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      33. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      34. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      35. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      36. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      37. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

      38. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

      39. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      40. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      Best value: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      You've surely been advised more than once to wait before drafting a quarterback, but remember, fantasy advice is always relative. Spending a second-round pick on an elite quarterback can limit your options at the skill spots, but if you can get that elite signal-caller in the fourth round, you've (hopefully) already snagged a few stars at those positions.

      Hurts should be awesome this season, as he was the last time around. But his value grows exponentially if he's taken after several awesome players have already been added to the roster. That's exactly what played out here, as Hurts joined a team already featuring Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.

      Biggest reach: Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      Sanders has injury issues in his past and a work-in-progress supporting cast in his present. He was surrounded by playmakers in Philly (including the aforementioned Hurts), but now he's playing with a rookie quarterback (Bryce Young), an average offensive line and an underwhelming receiving corps. Oh, and no one should expect Sanders to match the 11 touchdowns he scored last season, as they were only one fewer than he'd tallied over his three previous campaigns combined.

    Round 5

    5 of 5

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 10: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass during Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      41. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      42. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      43. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

      44. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      45. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      46. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      47. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      48. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      49. DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      50. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

      Best value: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      Smith's stock seems to perpetually climb, and this could be the year in which he makes the jump from really good to great. He had 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and all of those numbers have room to grow.

      Biggest reach: James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

      Cook offers some sleeper potential, as he has a non-zero chance to seize control of this backfield, but this was too early to throw that dart. You're talking about someone who had 687 scrimmage yards and three scores in 16 games last season, and he isn't guaranteed a massive workload. Buffalo could look to limit his wear and tear as a smaller running back (5'11", 190 lbs), and the Bills have rock-solid alternatives in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

    X