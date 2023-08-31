Giants' Sterling Shepard Responds to Aaron Rodgers Calling MetLife Stadium 'Jet Life'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Giants aren't the biggest Aaron Rodgers fans at this point.

There was Jihad Ward getting into a scuffle with the star quarterback, a moment that was a central feature on this week's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks.

But wide receiver Sterling Shepard also had his own thoughts on Rodgers calling MetLife Stadium "Jet Life Stadium."

"That's what he called it? Jet Life Stadium? I guess, if that's how he's feeling," he told reporters. "If that's how he feels then that's cool. I don't feel that way. Obviously. I mean, everybody is gonna pull for their squad, obviously. I feel like when we step on the turf that's our home, we want to protect it. That's what our job entails is to protect our home stadium."

You could understand the Giants raising their eyebrows at Rodgers' little joke. Since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, the Jets have made the playoffs exactly once, in the stadium's first year. The Giants, meanwhile, have made the playoffs three times—including last season—and also won a Super Bowl.

The Jets do hold the advantage in the head-to-head matchup in that time, however, 2-1. The two teams will face each other again in October, a game that already has some sauce on it.