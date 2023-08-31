Fantasy Alert: Javonte Williams Reportedly 'Needs to Be Eased in' by Broncos

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly "needs to be eased in" as he recovers from a torn ACL, LCL and PLC suffered last October against the Las Vegas Raiders, which means offseason acquisition Samaje Perine could see lead running back work for a chunk of the year.

"Javonte Williams has been practicing and even got some preseason game time, which is remarkable coming off the right knee injury that ended his 2022 season early," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote Thursday. "But in talking to people close to that situation, it sounds as though Williams needs to be eased in.

"The Broncos signed Perine, the former Bengal, thinking he could be a complement to Williams once the latter got healthy, and because he's a major asset as a third-down blocker and pass-catcher.

"But if Perine shows he can handle early-down work, that could help the Broncos take their time with Williams and bring him along slowly until he's fully healed. Perine rushed for 394 yards on 95 carries last year in Cincinnati."

Williams suffered the devastating knee injury after being tackled in the backfield following a toss play early in the third quarter of the Raiders' 32-23 win. It was a terrible blow for an exciting player who has exhibited plenty of promise during his 21 NFL games, amassing 1,499 total yards along the way.

The former UNC star went 35th overall to the Broncos in the 2021 draft. He split backfield duties with Melvin Gordon during his rookie year but shined when given the chance, including a 17-carry, 111-yard performance in a 30-16 upset win over the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys.

Expectations were naturally high for Williams in 2022, but the Broncos' offense got off to a slow start and never recovered under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and new quarterback Russell Wilson. Williams suffered the injury in Week 4, ending his season after three-plus games. He finished the year with 280 yards.

Williams returned to competitive football in the preseason. He had just seven touches, turning three carries into 12 yards and four receptions into 18 more.

Williams was sensational at UNC, rushing for 6.3 yards per carry and showcasing the dual-threat ability he exhibited in 2021 in the NFL as a pass-catcher. He's certainly capable of engineering a great comeback story and fulfilling his immense potential, but for now, Denver's reported plan to err on the safe side and give Perine much of the work is likely the prudent move.