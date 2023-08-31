Mets Rumors: 'Strong Expectation' Pete Alonso Returns in 2024 amid Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Trade rumors have swirled around New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, but it appears that the team plans to have him aboard next season.

SNY's Andy Martino reported the following on Thursday: "I'm not in the business of predicting the future, but can tell you this: The Mets' strong expectation today is that Pete Alonso will be on the team in 2024.

"Over the past few weeks, as Alonso trade rumors have congealed into a perception of near inevitability, the reaction among Mets executives can be best summarized by two words: Surprised and confused.

"While not ruling out the chance of the proverbial being 'blown away' by an offer this winter, the team does not plan to actively shop Alonso."

The Mets planned on contending in 2023 after a 101-win season the year prior, but almost nothing has gone right for a team currently sitting last in the NL East.

New York became a seller at the trade deadline, notably sending veteran aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, respectively.

Naturally, speculation began around the Mets' star slugger in Alonso, who can enter free agency in 2025. However, it appears (for now, at least) the Mets plan to hang onto him as they figure out where to go from here following a lost 2023 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.