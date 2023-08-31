T.J. Hockenson, Vikings Agree to Reported 4-Year, $68.5M Contract to Reset TE Market

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The Minnesota Vikings and tight end T.J. Hockenson have agreed on a long-term contract extension.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hockenson's four-year, $68.5 million contract "resets the tight end market."

The Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions prior to last year's trade deadline. He was sensational for Minnesota thanks to 60 catches, 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 regular-season games. Hockenson added 10 more receptions for 129 yards in an NFC Wild Card loss to the New York Giants.

Hockenson has been sitting out of training camp for various reasons, as Pelissero noted:

One of those ailments was an ear infection which affected his equilibrium. Head coach Kevin O'Connell also said Hockenson was dealing with back stiffness more recently.

Now it appears Hockenson will be good to go for Week 1, which will be a home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Hockenson played an instrumental role in helping guide the Vikings to a 13-win season and NFC North title, and he showcased his value many times, including in the playoffs when he served as the team's top pass-catcher.