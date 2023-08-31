Gil Brandt Dies at 91; Former Cowboys Exec Helped Create NFL Combine, Remake Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt died Thursday at the age of 91, the organization announced.

Brandt was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the NFL Scouting Combine, and he changed the way teams evaluated potential draft picks by utilizing computers, psychology tests and other important tools.

After brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, Brandt was the Cowboys' vice president of player personnel from 1960 to 1988, winning a pair of Super Bowls during his tenure.

