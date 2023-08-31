NFL Insider: 'Jets Still Love Breece Hall'; Plan to Overtake Dalvin Cook in 2nd Half

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly plan for second-year running back Breece Hall to be the leader in the backfield in the second half of the season despite adding veteran Dalvin Cook into the mix, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"The Jets still love Breece Hall, and I think the plan is for Hall to be the lead guy in the backfield by the end of this season," Graziano wrote.

"But he's also coming off a season-ending knee injury, and one of the reasons for the Cook signing was so the Jets could take the pressure off Hall's recovery timetable."

Hall suffered a season-ending torn ACL on October 23 during a 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos, but rehab went well enough for him to be activated off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list on Aug. 15.

Still, the Jets are likely wise to take pressure off the young back early on as he works his way back onto the field following a serious injury, and that's where Cook comes in. Graziano laid out how the backfield usage should work in the early portion of the season.

"The Jets view Cook as the ideal runner for their scheme, as well as a guy who can make big plays as a receiver out of the backfield," Graziano wrote.

"They like his ability to block in the passing game. He likely will open the season as something close to a three-down back and remains that at least through September, while the team increases Hall's workload carefully and gradually."

Cook should have no issue handling the majority of the backfield touches. The four-time Pro Bowler was a workhorse during his final four years in Minnesota, averaging 311.3 touches per season from 2019-2022. He also posted 6,423 yards from scrimmage and 46 touchdowns during that span.

And Hall will be a welcome addition when he fulls ramps up to speed. He looked well on his way to Rookie of the Year honors prior to the injury, amassing 681 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in six-plus games.

Cook, Hall and the Jets will open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 11 when they host the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.