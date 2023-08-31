Fantasy Football 2023: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 3

1 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

This mock came courtesy of the ESPN crew, and it largely followed an expected path early on. Justin Jefferson went off the board first, followed by Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Travis Kelce. Even if you want to quibble about this exact order, there are no surprise players in the mix.



But the first curveball came at pick No. 7 with Derrick Henry, an elite rushing talent but not someone who ever hugely impacts the passing game. That's why in a lot of PPR leagues, he'll not only last beyond the first round, he'll land near the middle of the second (average draft position of 16, per FantasyPros). Taking him this high is banking a lot on the ground-game work of a near-30-year-old running back.



That selection was probably the biggest eyebrow-raiser of this mock, but there are some things worth clocking in every mock.



Bijan Robinson wound up in the No. 10 spot, which could be tremendous value if he falls that far. The first quarterback didn't go until the third round (Patrick Mahomes, No. 28), but two more were taken in the same round (Jalen Hurts, No. 30, and Josh Allen, No. 36). And finally, Jonthan Taylor, who wasn't traded and remains on the physically unable to perform list, went in the sixth round as the No. 66 selection.

