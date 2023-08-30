Raiders' Josh Jacobs Says There Are 'No Hard Feelings' After Signing New Contract

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The holdout from Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs resulted in a reworked one-year deal worth up to $12 million, a raise on the $10 million franchise tag the team used on him this offseason.

For Jacobs, the entire contract standoff is now water under the bridge.

"I mean, s--t, we here. I mean, I feel like we made it happen," he told reporters Wednesday. "So, it ain't no hard feelings now. I feel like I said, 'We made it happen' so it's a clean slate with me. It was never really like no hate on each side. But at the same time I understood my value, too. It was just about meeting in the middle."

